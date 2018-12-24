Log in
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION (CVS)
CVS Health : , Aetna Allowed to Continue Integration

12/24/2018 | 08:48am CET

By Anna Wilde Mathews

A federal judge on Friday said he would accept CVS Health Corp.'s offer to keep certain aspects of its newly acquired Aetna unit's operations separate for now, stopping short of an earlier suggestion that he might order the company to halt its integration efforts.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon in Washington, D.C., had previously voiced concerns about the companies' settlement with Justice Department antitrust enforcers, which allowed the drugstore giant to move forward with its nearly $70 billion deal for the insurer. He must decide whether to approve the settlement.

In an order released Friday, the judge said he would accept conditions proposed by CVS, which would remain in place while he weighs whether the antitrust settlement is in the public interest. That review process could take six months or longer.

He didn't require that an outside monitor be brought in to ensure the company lives up to its commitments.

CVS had argued that halting all integration would cause irreparable harm to the company and its customers. Instead, it offered measures it said would help facilitate Judge Leon's review. For instance, CVS pledged that Aetna would maintain its historical control over pricing of products and services for its insurance customers, and that CVS and Aetna wouldn't exchange competitively sensitive information for now.

A CVS spokesman declined to comment on the judge's order.

Write to Anna Wilde Mathews at anna.mathews@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 194 B
EBIT 2018 10 510 M
Net income 2018 1 927 M
Debt 2018 66 925 M
Yield 2018 3,13%
P/E ratio 2018 34,43
P/E ratio 2019 9,61
EV / Sales 2018 0,77x
EV / Sales 2019 0,57x
Capitalization 82 377 M
Chart CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CVS Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 92,4 $
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry J. Merlo President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
David Wyatt Dorman Chairman
Jonathan C. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Eva C. Boratto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Troyen A. Brennan Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-12.14%82 377
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)36.70%41 327
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE-34.86%20 011
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-22.19%12 524
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-17.05%11 117
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES1.03%10 597
