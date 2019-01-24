CVS Health : Aetna Enters Reinsurance Agreement With Vitality Re X

By Patrick Thomas



CVS Health Corp. (CVS) said Thursday that its newly acquired insurer, Aetna, has entered into a four-year $200 million reinsurance arrangement with Vitality Re X Ltd.

The Woonsocket, R.I.-based company said the agreement with Vitality allows CVS to reduce its required capital and provides $200 million in reinsurance coverage on a portion of Aetna's group commercial health-insurance business.

Aetna, which CVS acquired for roughly $70 billion in November, announced a similar agreement with Vitality in January 2018.

