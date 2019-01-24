Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CVS Health Corporation    CVS

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION (CVS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CVS Health : Aetna Enters Reinsurance Agreement With Vitality Re X

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 05:43pm EST

By Patrick Thomas

CVS Health Corp. (CVS) said Thursday that its newly acquired insurer, Aetna, has entered into a four-year $200 million reinsurance arrangement with Vitality Re X Ltd.

The Woonsocket, R.I.-based company said the agreement with Vitality allows CVS to reduce its required capital and provides $200 million in reinsurance coverage on a portion of Aetna's group commercial health-insurance business.

Aetna, which CVS acquired for roughly $70 billion in November, announced a similar agreement with Vitality in January 2018.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
05:43pCVS HEALTH : Aetna Enters Reinsurance Agreement With Vitality Re X
DJ
04:31pCVS HEALTH : Announces Transaction With Vitality Re X
PR
02:04pCVS HEALTH : Pharmacy Unveils New Beauty Aisles Reflecting Significant Progress ..
PU
12:38pIBM, PNC Bank, Health Care Cos. to Collaborate on Blockchain
DJ
04:56aMANAGEMENT TRACKS : Cabaletta, Sage, MyoKardia
AQ
01/24CVS HEALTH CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/23CVS HEALTH : 's Accordant Awarded NCQA Accreditation for Case Management
PR
01/22CVS HEALTH : Named One of "World's Most Admired Companies" by FORTUNE Magazine f..
PR
01/18CVS HEALTH : VF, CVS Health and JB Hunt jump while Netflix falls
AQ
01/18CVS, Walmart resolve pharmacy contract impasse
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 194 B
EBIT 2018 10 374 M
Net income 2018 1 899 M
Debt 2018 67 694 M
Yield 2018 3,02%
P/E ratio 2018 36,32
P/E ratio 2019 10,13
EV / Sales 2018 0,79x
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
Capitalization 85 493 M
Chart CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CVS Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 89,0 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry J. Merlo President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
David Wyatt Dorman Chairman
Jonathan C. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Eva C. Boratto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Troyen A. Brennan Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-0.92%85 493
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)7.51%46 045
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE9.00%21 629
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS7.63%13 722
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES11.91%12 070
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS3.49%11 744
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.