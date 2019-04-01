CVS Health : Aetna announces call for nominations for Aetna's Voices of Health competition

Log in
0
04/01/2019 | 10:22am EDT

HARTFORD, Conn., April 1, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Aetna, a CVS Health business, today announced they are seeking nominations for the company's 2019 Voices of Health competition, which celebrates non-profit grassroots organizations working to address social determinants of health. The nomination period runs from April 1st 12th.

'We are excited to give people the opportunity to nominate incredible organizations that are moving the needle to help underserved communities find the resources they need in order to live healthier, happier lives,' said Floyd W. Green, Aetna'svice president of community activation.

Nominations are open to non-profit organizations in the following cities:

  • New York City
  • Atlanta, GA
  • Charlotte, NC
  • Cincinnati, OH
  • Cleveland, OH
  • Columbus, OH
  • Detroit, MI
  • Fresno, CA
  • Houston, TX
  • Jacksonville, FL
  • Kings County, WA
  • Los Angeles, CA
  • Louisville, KY
  • Lancaster, PA
  • Philadelphia, PA
  • Pittsburgh, PA
  • Inland Empire, CA(San Bernardinoand Riverside)
  • Santa Clara, CA
  • Miami, FL
  • Tacoma, WA

Following the nomination period, an internal Aetnacommittee will select between five to 10 organizations in each city to participate in the upcoming Aetna'sVoices of Health competition, which begins on September 9th.

Voices of Health is a friendly voting competition that will take place in all 20 markets, where non-profits will be vying for prize money to help further their missions. More information on the Voices of Health competition will be shared in the coming months.

For official rules and criteria or to submit a nomination, visit aetnavoicesofhealth.com

About Aetna
Aetna, a CVS Health business, serves an estimated 39 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetnaoffers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna'scustomers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, visit www.aetna.com and explore how Aetnais helping to build a healthier world. @AetnaNews

Aetna Media Contact:
Anjie Coplin
CoplinA@aetna.com
214-200-8056

SOURCE Aetna

Disclaimer

CVS Health Corporation published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 14:21:13 UTC
