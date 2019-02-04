CVS Health : Amended Current report filing
02/04/2019 | 11:44pm EST
Disclaimer
CVS Health Corporation published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 04:43:09 UTC
Latest news on CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Sales 2018
194 B
EBIT 2018
10 374 M
Net income 2018
1 899 M
Debt 2018
67 694 M
Yield 2018
3,06%
P/E ratio 2018
35,84
P/E ratio 2019
10,00
EV / Sales 2018
0,79x
EV / Sales 2019
0,59x
Capitalization
84 342 M
Chart CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
27
Average target price
89,0 $
Spread / Average Target
36%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.