Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CVS Health Corporation    CVS

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION (CVS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CVS Health : Amended Current report filing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 11:44pm EST

Disclaimer

CVS Health Corporation published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 04:43:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
11:44pCVS HEALTH : Amended Current report filing
PU
11:24pCVS HEALTH : Offering No Cost Heart Health Screenings This Valentine's Day In Su..
PU
04:34pCVS HEALTH : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06:14aChina Resources, Charoen Pokphand launch $300M life science fund
AQ
02/01EXCLUSIVE : Top U.S. insurer to cover Amgen, Eli Lilly migraine drugs, exclude T..
RE
01/30CVS HEALTH : Expanding Free Wellness Screenings Statewide in California
PR
01/30CVS HEALTH : Barclays | Barclays named North America ABS House of the Year in IF..
AQ
01/30Amgen's guidance comes up short, but migraine drug sales show promise
AQ
01/29CVS HEALTH : Investment and Finance Committee Charter
PU
01/29CVS HEALTH : Medical Affairs Committee Charter
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 194 B
EBIT 2018 10 374 M
Net income 2018 1 899 M
Debt 2018 67 694 M
Yield 2018 3,06%
P/E ratio 2018 35,84
P/E ratio 2019 10,00
EV / Sales 2018 0,79x
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
Capitalization 84 342 M
Chart CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CVS Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 89,0 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry J. Merlo President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
David Wyatt Dorman Chairman
Jonathan C. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Eva C. Boratto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Troyen A. Brennan Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION0.60%84 342
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)12.26%48 083
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE12.50%22 470
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS11.58%14 226
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES16.27%12 540
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS5.30%11 931
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.