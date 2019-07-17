Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CVS Health Corporation    CVS

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CVS Health : Applauds Expansion of Preventive Care Benefits for Health Savings Account Participants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 09:00pm EDT

Action by Internal Revenue Service is a Win for Patients and Consumer Health

Woonsocket, R.I. (July 17, 2019) - The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced today it will add certain medical care services for a range of chronic conditions to the list of preventive care benefits that may be covered by a high deductible health plan prior to satisfaction of the deductible. CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) urged the administration to take this step and has long advocated for an expansion of preventive care benefits to include drug coverage for chronic conditions, which will improve health outcomes and reduce sticker shock when consumers fill prescriptions.

'Expanding coverage of preventive products and services for managing chronic conditions will help improve adherence to medication, reduce costs for consumers and improve health outcomes,' said Thomas Moriarty, Executive Vice President, Chief Policy and External Affairs Officer, and General Counsel at CVS Health. 'With millions of Americans covered through high deductible health plans, too often they have seen higher out-of-pocket costs on their prescriptions until they have met their deductible. This has created a major financial burden for patients, especially those living with chronic conditions like diabetes, asthma and heart disease. With today's announcement, the administration has taken a very important step.'

Before today's announcement, employers could cover only preventive drugs and services through their high deductible health plan with a health savings account prior to satisfaction of the deductible. Through letters to the administration, congressional testimony and white papers on the topic, CVS Health has urged for action on this issue for several years.

As a self-insured employer, CVS Health offers a high deductible health plan with an HSA to its own employees. CVS Health covers many preventive drugs with no deductible or copay, and its medication adherence metrics for preventive drug regimens for conditions such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia, heart failure, diabetes, asthma, and depression have improved. Company research shows that health care costs for patients with these conditions are reduced when they take their medications as prescribed. For patients with congestive heart failure, CVS Health found that they spend nearly $8,000 less per year by adhering to their medication.

Disclaimer

CVS Health Corporation published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 00:59:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
09:00pCVS HEALTH : Applauds Expansion of Preventive Care Benefits for Health Savings A..
PU
05:01pMedical Distributors Stocks Fall After Opioid Data Reports
DJ
02:42pMedical Distributors Stocks Fall After Opioid Data Reports
DJ
08:15aCVS HEALTH : Begins Clinical Trial for Home-Dialysis Device
DJ
08:01aCVS HEALTH : Announces Start of Clinical Trial for New Home Hemodialysis Device
PR
07/11CVS, Delta Air Lines rise; Fastenal, Grubhub fall
AQ
07/11MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow, S&P End In Record Territory After Powell Boosts Expecta..
DJ
07/11Health-Care Rally Helps Lift Dow Over 27000
DJ
07/11Health-Care Rally Helps Lift Dow Over 27000
DJ
07/11Health-Care Rally Helps Lift Dow Over 27000
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 252 B
EBIT 2019 14 764 M
Net income 2019 6 571 M
Debt 2019 63 386 M
Yield 2019 3,54%
P/E ratio 2019 11,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,63x
EV / Sales2019 0,54x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
Capitalization 73 048 M
Chart CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CVS Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 70,52  $
Last Close Price 56,23  $
Spread / Highest target 77,8%
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry J. Merlo President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
David Wyatt Dorman Chairman
Jonathan C. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Eva C. Boratto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Troyen A. Brennan Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-14.18%75 308
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)12.25%47 461
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA24.65%24 176
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS38.53%17 233
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS21.44%13 908
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES14.94%11 828
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About