CVS Health : Applauds Rhode Island Ban on Flavored E-cigarettes

Governor Raimondo is taking a critical step to curtail the use of flavored e-cigarettes in our home state of Rhode Island. This important action will reduce the number of youths in the state who are exposed to tobacco and other harmful products, which can reduce the prevalence of tobacco-related diseases and make a significant impact on the health of our next generation.

As the nation's first and only national retail pharmacy chain to have eliminated the sale of cigarettes and other harmful tobacco products from its retail stores, we applaud the governor for her leadership in putting health first for Rhode Islanders. This, and similar actions across the country, get us one step closer to the first tobacco-free generation.