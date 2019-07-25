CVS Health : Appoints Sree Chaguturu, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of CVS Caremark

CVS Health has named Sree Chaguturu, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer for CVS Caremark, our pharmacy benefits management business (PBM) for the company. He will report to Troyen A. Brennan, M.D., M.P.H., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health. Dr. Chaguturu will support the PBM and specialty pharmacy areas with a focus on enhancing the quality of services provided to millions of its members and patients, while also contributing to the overall mission of CVS Health.

Dr. Chaguturu will be joining CVS Health in early September from Partners HealthCare, where he was previously Chief Population Health Officer, and a member of the leadership team focused on ensuring the company met its mission of improving quality and reducing costs for the populations it serves. He was responsible for the oversight and implementation of Partners HealthCare's Accountable Care Organization, which manages the health of more than a half-million patients. Earlier in his career, Dr. Chaguturu was a health care consultant at McKinsey Hospital Institute.

Dr. Chaguturu is a practicing internal medicine physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and a clinical instructor at Harvard Medical School. He received his internal medicine and primary care training at Massachusetts General Hospital and earned his undergraduate and medical degrees from Brown University.