CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
My previous session
CVS Health : Chief Executive's Pay Totaled $21.9 Million in 2018

04/05/2019 | 08:18pm EDT

By Maria Armental

CVS Health Corp. Chief Executive Larry J. Merlo, who oversaw the $70 billion acquisition of insurance giant Aetna Inc., received nearly $22 million in compensation in 2018, according to a securities filing.

The 79% increase was largely driven by stock awards. Mr. Merlo's salary was unchanged at $1.6 million.

The Woonsocket, Rhode Island company said the pay package for Mr. Merlo, 63, recognized his leadership in driving and overseeing the Aetna deal but "also noted that results of operations missed its target, due to shortfalls in the LTC and PBM lines of business," using the acronym for the long-term care and pharmacy-benefit management businesses.

CVS swung to a $594 million loss in 2018 as it booked more than $6 billion in charges from its struggling long-term care business.

This year, CVS expects to post earnings of $4.88 to $5.08 a share. Excluding acquisition-related and other costs, CVS projects a profit of $6.68 to $6.88 a share, down from the $7.08 it reported in 2018.

CVS, which took on more than $40 billion in debt to buy Aetna, has suspended dividend increases and its stock buyback program as it seeks to lower the debt burden.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 252 B
EBIT 2019 13 824 M
Net income 2019 6 528 M
Debt 2019 62 811 M
Yield 2019 3,70%
P/E ratio 2019 10,71
P/E ratio 2020 9,42
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
Capitalization 69 264 M
Chart CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CVS Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 75,8 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry J. Merlo President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
David Wyatt Dorman Chairman
Jonathan C. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Eva C. Boratto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Troyen A. Brennan Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-18.50%70 289
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)6.35%45 337
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE30.58%25 546
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS24.60%15 550
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES14.94%12 233
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS8.77%12 207
