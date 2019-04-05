CVS Health : Chief Executive's Pay Totaled $21.9 Million in 2018

By Maria Armental

CVS Health Corp. Chief Executive Larry J. Merlo, who oversaw the $70 billion acquisition of insurance giant Aetna Inc., received nearly $22 million in compensation in 2018, according to a securities filing.

The 79% increase was largely driven by stock awards. Mr. Merlo's salary was unchanged at $1.6 million.

The Woonsocket, Rhode Island company said the pay package for Mr. Merlo, 63, recognized his leadership in driving and overseeing the Aetna deal but "also noted that results of operations missed its target, due to shortfalls in the LTC and PBM lines of business," using the acronym for the long-term care and pharmacy-benefit management businesses.

CVS swung to a $594 million loss in 2018 as it booked more than $6 billion in charges from its struggling long-term care business.

This year, CVS expects to post earnings of $4.88 to $5.08 a share. Excluding acquisition-related and other costs, CVS projects a profit of $6.68 to $6.88 a share, down from the $7.08 it reported in 2018.

CVS, which took on more than $40 billion in debt to buy Aetna, has suspended dividend increases and its stock buyback program as it seeks to lower the debt burden.

