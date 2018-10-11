Log in
CVS Health Closes Down 7.26%, Largest Percent Decrease Since Nov 2016 -- Data Talk

10/11/2018 | 10:50pm CEST

CVS Health closed at $73.19, down $5.73 or 7.26%

-- Lowest close since Aug. 15, 2018, when it closed at $71.64

-- Largest percent decrease since Nov. 8, 2016, when it fell 11.82%

-- On Wednesday, Justice Department antitrust enforcers cleared CVS Health's acquisition of Aetna after the companies took steps to ease regulators' concerns, moving the nearly $70 billion deal a major step closer to completion

-- On Wednesday, CVS Health said Eva Boratto will become chief financial officer following the closing of its acquisition of Aetna Inc.

-- Worst three-day stretch since the three days ending May 3, 2018, when it fell 10.83%

-- Down 7.02% month-to-date

-- Down 35.49% from its all-time closing high of $113.45 on July 29, 2015

-- Down 0.80% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 12, 2017), when it closed at $73.78

-- Down 12.48% from its 52 week closing high of $83.63 on Jan. 29, 2018

-- Traded as low as $72.60; lowest intraday level since Aug. 16, 2018, when it hit $72.00

-- Down 8.01% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 28, 2018, when it fell as much as 10.01%

-- Today's preliminary volume is 17.0 million shares; highest since Aug. 8, 2018, when 18.5 million shares were traded

-- Second-worst performer in the S&P 500 today

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AETNA -2.19% 198.95 Delayed Quote.12.76%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION -7.26% 73.19 Delayed Quote.8.86%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.13% 25052.83 Delayed Quote.3.56%
NASDAQ 100 -1.14% 6964.0265 Delayed Quote.10.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.25% 7329.0605 Delayed Quote.7.51%
S&P 500 -2.06% 2728.36 Real-time Quote.7.73%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 189 B
EBIT 2018 10 058 M
Net income 2018 1 476 M
Debt 2018 19 999 M
Yield 2018 2,62%
P/E ratio 2018 52,42
P/E ratio 2019 11,79
EV / Sales 2018 0,53x
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capitalization 80 926 M
Chart CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CVS Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 87,9 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry J. Merlo President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
David Wyatt Dorman Chairman
Jonathan C. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Denton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Troyen A. Brennan Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION8.86%80 926
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)53.79%48 301
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE-0.48%31 194
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS6.86%17 555
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS4.98%14 159
DAVITA1.05%12 491
