CVS Health Closes Down 7.26%, Largest Percent Decrease Since Nov 2016 -- Data Talk

CVS Health closed at $73.19, down $5.73 or 7.26%

-- Lowest close since Aug. 15, 2018, when it closed at $71.64

-- Largest percent decrease since Nov. 8, 2016, when it fell 11.82%

-- On Wednesday, Justice Department antitrust enforcers cleared CVS Health's acquisition of Aetna after the companies took steps to ease regulators' concerns, moving the nearly $70 billion deal a major step closer to completion

-- On Wednesday, CVS Health said Eva Boratto will become chief financial officer following the closing of its acquisition of Aetna Inc.

-- Worst three-day stretch since the three days ending May 3, 2018, when it fell 10.83%

-- Down 7.02% month-to-date

-- Down 35.49% from its all-time closing high of $113.45 on July 29, 2015

-- Down 0.80% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 12, 2017), when it closed at $73.78

-- Down 12.48% from its 52 week closing high of $83.63 on Jan. 29, 2018

-- Traded as low as $72.60; lowest intraday level since Aug. 16, 2018, when it hit $72.00

-- Down 8.01% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 28, 2018, when it fell as much as 10.01%

-- Today's preliminary volume is 17.0 million shares; highest since Aug. 8, 2018, when 18.5 million shares were traded

-- Second-worst performer in the S&P 500 today

