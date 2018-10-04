Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CVS Health Corporation : Announces Quarterly Dividend

10/04/2018 | 04:18pm CEST

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.50 (50 cents) per share on the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2018, to holders of record on October 24, 2018.

About CVS Health
CVS Health is a pharmacy innovation company helping people on their path to better health. Through its more than 9,800 retail locations, more than 1,100 walk-in medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 94 million plan members, a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than one million patients per year, expanding specialty pharmacy services, and a leading stand-alone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan, the company enables people, businesses and communities to manage health in more affordable and effective ways. This unique integrated model increases access to quality care, delivers better health outcomes and lowers overall health care costs. Find more information about how CVS Health is shaping the future of health at https://www.cvshealth.com.

CVS Health logo (PRNewsFoto/CVS Health)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvs-health-corporation-announces-quarterly-dividend-300724568.html

SOURCE CVS Health Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
