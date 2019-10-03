Log in
CVS Health Corporation : Announces Quarterly Dividend

0
10/03/2019 | 04:42pm EDT

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.50 (50 cents) per share on the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on November 4, 2019, to holders of record on October 24, 2019.

About CVS Health
CVS Health is the nation's premier health innovation company helping people on their path to better health. Whether in one of its pharmacies or through its health services and plans, CVS Health is pioneering a bold new approach to total health by making quality care more affordable, accessible, simple and seamless. CVS Health is community-based and locally focused, engaging consumers with the care they need when and where they need it. The Company has approximately 9,900 retail locations, approximately 1,100 walk-in medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with more than 102 million plan members, a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than one million patients per year and expanding specialty pharmacy services. CVS Health also serves an estimated 38 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including rapidly expanding Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company believes its innovative health care model increases access to quality care, delivers better health outcomes and lowers overall health care costs. Find more information about how CVS Health is shaping the future of health at https://www.cvshealth.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvs-health-corporation-announces-quarterly-dividend-300930971.html

SOURCE CVS Health Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
