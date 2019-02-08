CVS Health Corporation : To Hold Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call

Log in
02/08/2019 | 12:01pm EST

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) will be holding a conference call on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) with analysts and investors to discuss its fourth quarter financial results and provide a 2019 outlook.

An audio webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously through the Investor Relations portion of the CVS Health website for all interested parties. To access the webcast, visit http://investors.cvshealth.com. This webcast will be archived and available on the website for a one-year period following the conference call.

About CVS Health
CVS Health is the nation's premier health innovation company helping people on their path to better health. Whether in one of its pharmacies or through its health services and plans, CVS Health is pioneering a bold new approach to total health by making quality care more affordable, accessible, simple and seamless. CVS Health is community-based and locally focused, engaging consumers with the care they need when and where they need it. The Company has more than 9,800 retail locations, approximately 1,100 walk-in medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 93 million plan members, a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than one million patients per year, expanding specialty pharmacy services, and a leading stand-alone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. CVS Health also serves an estimated 39 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including a rapidly expanding Medicare Advantage offering. This innovative health care model increases access to quality care, delivers better health outcomes and lowers overall health care costs. Find more information about how CVS Health is shaping the future of health at https://www.cvshealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvs-health-corporation-to-hold-fourth-quarter-2018-conference-call-300792172.html

SOURCE CVS Health Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
