CVS Health : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of CVS Health Corporation Investors (CVS)

03/08/2019 | 06:54pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a global investors rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that acquired CVS Health Corporation (“CVS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CVS) securities between May 21, 2015 and February 20, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). CVS investors have until April 26, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On February 20, 2019, CVS announced the Company’s fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results and provided 2019 full year guidance. CVS stated that adjusted earnings in 2019 would be $6.68 to $6.88 per share, compared with the $7.36 average of market estimates, citing rising costs and poor results related to the Company’s 2015 acquisition of Omnicare. On this news, CVS’s share price fell $5.66, or 8.1%, to close at $64.22 on February 20, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CVS Health’s financial condition and expected earnings were deteriorating as a result of rising costs and poor results associated with the Omnicare Acquisition; and (2) as a result, CVS Health’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of CVS during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than April 26, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 251 B
EBIT 2019 13 825 M
Net income 2019 6 526 M
Debt 2019 62 744 M
Yield 2019 3,77%
P/E ratio 2019 10,51
P/E ratio 2020 8,65
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
Capitalization 67 915 M
Chart CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CVS Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 78,5 $
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry J. Merlo President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
David Wyatt Dorman Chairman
Jonathan C. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Eva C. Boratto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Troyen A. Brennan Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-17.58%67 915
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)1.96%43 444
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE18.04%23 066
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS14.92%14 377
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES11.12%11 758
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS0.08%11 175
