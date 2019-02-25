CVS Health : Justice Dept. Asks Judge to Give Final OK to CVS-Aetna Deal -Reuters

--The U.S. Justice Department on Monday made a formal request for a judge to grant final approval for CVS Health Corp.'s (CVS) acquistion of Aetna Inc., Reuters reports.

--The two companies unveiled the deal in December 2017, and CVS completed the nearly $70 billion acquisition of Aetna last November.

--The judge, Richard Leon, criticized the closing of the deal prior to a consent order being approved by the court, Reuters said, adding he still has the option of closing the deal or hold a hearing to allow critics to speak.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-aetna-m-a-cvs/u-s-asks-judge-to-give-final-approval-to-settlement-with-cvs-to-buy-aetna-idUSKCN1QE2I7

