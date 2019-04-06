Log in
CVS Health : Lagging Pharmacies Court the Chronically Ill -- -2-

0
04/06/2019 | 02:48am EDT

Both companies say they will comply with health-privacy laws and won't share data with the retail side of the business.

CVS says its existing capital budgets will cover costs of reinventing stores nationwide. A Walgreens spokesman said investments would be made "in a financially disciplined manner," declining to further quantify.

Unlike CVS, which stopped selling tobacco products in 2014, Walgreens has continued to sell cigarettes in most of its stores, drawing criticism from federal regulators, lawmakers as well as activists who say that tobacco products don't belong in a health store. Mr. Pessina says the chain is testing some tobacco-free stores and is encouraging employees in others to offer aids to quit smoking to customers buying cigarettes.

One recent weekday afternoon, Mr. Pessina, the company's CEO, walked through a store near the company's Deerfield, Ill., headquarters. In an area called the "health corner" were signs for optical, lab, hearing and pharmacy services. As Mr. Pessina quizzed the in-store optometrist about the number of visitors he was getting, a customer shuffled by pushing a shopping cart with a case of Bud Light. Across the store, a woman had her blood pressure checked.

Mr. Pessina said he's convinced moving away from traditional retail is the only way forward. "We are also a retailer," he said. "But we are above all a pharmacy."

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com and Sharon Terlep at sharon.terlep@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 1.24% 54.06 Delayed Quote.-17.49%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 1.00% 54.69 Delayed Quote.-19.96%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 252 B
EBIT 2019 13 824 M
Net income 2019 6 528 M
Debt 2019 62 811 M
Yield 2019 3,65%
P/E ratio 2019 10,85
P/E ratio 2020 9,53
EV / Sales 2019 0,53x
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
Capitalization 70 120 M
Chart CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CVS Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 75,8 $
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry J. Merlo President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
David Wyatt Dorman Chairman
Jonathan C. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Eva C. Boratto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Troyen A. Brennan Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-17.49%70 120
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)7.74%45 337
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE30.08%25 546
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS25.82%15 550
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES15.58%12 233
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS9.01%12 207
