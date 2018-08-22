Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CVS Health Corporation    CVS

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION (CVS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CVS Health : Lowe's Names David Denton Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 12:16pm CEST

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today announced the appointment of David M. Denton as executive vice president, chief financial officer. Denton currently serves as executive vice president and CFO of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and will join Lowe's shortly after the closing of the CVS acquisition of Aetna, which is expected in the second half of 2018.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today announced the appointment of David M. Denton as executive vice president, chief financial officer.

Denton brings to Lowe's more than 25 years of finance and operational expertise. At CVS, he is responsible for all aspects of financial planning and management. Since being appointed CFO in 2010, Denton has successfully restructured CVS Health's balance sheet and implemented a comprehensive capital allocation program designed to enhance shareholder value. Denton has also played an instrumental role in the company's pending acquisition of Aetna.

"We are pleased to add a leader of Dave's caliber to the Lowe's team," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO. "Dave is a proven retail executive with expertise in finance, capital allocation and strategic planning. Dave also has a strong background in large-scale transformation efforts and has achieved outstanding results throughout his tenure. I am confident that Dave will play a key role as we accelerate growth, profitability and return on capital at Lowe's."

"I am honored to join Lowe's and look forward to working with Marvin and the talented Lowe's team to further enhance the company's financial and operational performance, while strengthening our competitiveness in this evolving retail environment," said Denton.

Denton succeeds Marshall A. Croom, whose retirement was previously announced.

Ellison said, "On behalf of the entire Lowe's board of directors, I would like to thank Marshall for his contributions to Lowe's over the past 21 years. We wish him all the best in the future."

About David M. Denton
David Denton currently serves as executive vice president and CFO of CVS Health, and previously served as senior vice president and controller/chief accounting officer. Prior to that, Denton served as CFO and controller for PharmaCare, CVS Health's legacy pharmacy benefits manager subsidiary. Additionally, he has held positions in corporate treasury, financial planning and analysis and corporate finance. Before joining CVS Health, Denton was with the management consulting firm of Deloitte and Touche.

Denton is currently a director of Tapestry, Inc. and is chairman of the company's audit committee. Denton received his MBA from the Babcock Graduate School of Management at Wake Forest University and his undergraduate degree in Business Administration from Kansas State University.

About Lowe's
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States, Canada and Mexico. With fiscal year 2017 sales of $68.6 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,390 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 310,000 people. Founded in 1946 and based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs that focus on K-12 public education and community improvement projects. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.)

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-names-david-denton-chief-financial-officer-300700620.html

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
12:16pCVS HEALTH : Lowe's Names David Denton Chief Financial Officer
PR
08/18Sen. Grassley Requests FTC Assessment of Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Intermed..
AQ
08/18CVS HEALTH : Apuñalan a adolescente durante supuesto robo en tienda del UES
AQ
08/17CVS HEALTH : Strip malls, new businesses coming to The Forest
AQ
08/17Grassley Requests FTC Assessment of Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Intermediarie..
AQ
08/17Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) News Release
AQ
08/16CVS HEALTH : Recalls, Market Withdrawals, & Safety Alerts - Product Quest Manufa..
AQ
08/16CVS HEALTH : Statement on Ohio Auditor of the State’s Report on Pharmacy B..
PU
08/16Leading U.S. Senator Seeks Closer Scrutiny Of Insurance Mega-Deals
AQ
08/15Sen. Grassley Requests Robust Antitrust Review of Pharmaceutical Supply Chain..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03:15aHospitals shut at a rate of 30 annually 
08/21CVS HEALTH : What Now? 
08/21Companies Are Disrupting Their Own Business - Cramer's Mad Money (8/20/18) 
08/20CVS Health's Risks Mounting 
08/19MARCH TO FREEDOM FUND : July Update 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.