CVS Health : Medicare telemedicine update from Aetna President Karen S. Lynch

03/17/2020 | 07:37pm EDT

'Aetna is committed to ensuring our Medicare members have access to affordable, high-quality care, while remaining safe in their homes,' said Karen S. Lynch, Executive Vice President, CVS Health, and President, Aetna Business Unit. 'We continue to work closely with the Administration, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and local health departments on proactive steps we can take to support our Medicare members during this crisis. This group needs our support now more than ever.'

Until further notice, Aetna will offer zero co-pay telemedicine visits for any reason to all Individual and Group Medicare Advantage members. Aetna Medicare members should use telemedicine as their first line of defense to limit potential exposure in physician offices. Cost sharing will be waived for all virtual visits offered by our contracted, in-network providers or through Aetna-covered Teladoc offerings. Members may use Teladoc for any reason, not just COVID-19 diagnosis.

This policy for our Medicare members is similar to the policy in place for Aetna Commercial insurance members announced on March 6 offering zero co-pay telemedicine visits for any reason.

Disclaimer

CVS Health Corporation published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 23:36:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 263 B
EBIT 2020 15 728 M
Net income 2020 7 302 M
Debt 2020 55 418 M
Yield 2020 3,45%
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
P/E ratio 2021 9,34x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
EV / Sales2021 0,46x
Capitalization 75 641 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 84,23  $
Last Close Price 58,00  $
Spread / Highest target 87,9%
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry J. Merlo President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
David Wyatt Dorman Chairman
Jonathan C. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Eva C. Boratto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Troyen A. Brennan Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-26.99%68 208
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-42.87%28 584
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-12.31%19 234
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-10.73%11 862
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-19.10%11 529
PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-5.10%9 068
