CVS Health : Medicare telemedicine update from Aetna President Karen S. Lynch

'Aetna is committed to ensuring our Medicare members have access to affordable, high-quality care, while remaining safe in their homes,' said Karen S. Lynch, Executive Vice President, CVS Health, and President, Aetna Business Unit. 'We continue to work closely with the Administration, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and local health departments on proactive steps we can take to support our Medicare members during this crisis. This group needs our support now more than ever.'

Until further notice, Aetna will offer zero co-pay telemedicine visits for any reason to all Individual and Group Medicare Advantage members. Aetna Medicare members should use telemedicine as their first line of defense to limit potential exposure in physician offices. Cost sharing will be waived for all virtual visits offered by our contracted, in-network providers or through Aetna-covered Teladoc offerings. Members may use Teladoc for any reason, not just COVID-19 diagnosis.

This policy for our Medicare members is similar to the policy in place for Aetna Commercial insurance members announced on March 6 offering zero co-pay telemedicine visits for any reason.