CVS Health : MinuteClinic Video Visit Offering Now Available in Georgia

WOONSOCKET, R.I., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced that MinuteClinic, the medical clinic inside CVS Pharmacy, is now offering Video Visits for patients in the state of Georgia. The service is available in 46 states and Washington, DC.

People in Georgia can now seek care for non-emergency, routine health care through MinuteClinic Video Visits, a telehealth offering. Video Visits are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can be accessed via a mobile device or computer. Video Visits are also an effective screening option for people that may have COVID-19, enabling patients to talk with a health care provider and have a basic screening to determine their risk for COVID-19, without having to leave home.

"As the COVID-19 resurgence continues across the country, our MinuteClinic Video Visits are an easy, affordable way for people to receive care for a variety of routine health care needs without having to leave home," said Sharon Vitti, President, MinuteClinic. "The expansion of this service into Georgia enables us to provide local residents with expanded access to an on-demand telehealth option."

Video visits can be used to provide care for patients ages two years and older who are seeking treatment for a minor illness, minor injury, or a skin condition. Each patient will complete a health questionnaire and be matched to a board-certified health care provider licensed in their state, who will review the completed questionnaire with the patient's medical history and proceed with the video-enabled visit.

During a MinuteClinic Video Visit, the provider will assess the patient's condition and determine the appropriate course of treatment following evidence-based clinical care guidelines. For patients who require a prescription as part of their treatment plan, the provider will submit the prescription to the patient's preferred pharmacy. If it is determined the patient should be seen in person for follow-up care or testing, the provider will recommend that the patient visit a health care provider in their community, such as their primary care provider or a nearby MinuteClinic location.

Working collaboratively with Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, and utilizing Teladoc's technology platform, patients can receive care via a MinuteClinic Video Visit, initiated through their computer or mobile device, including through the CVS Pharmacy app. Patients who opt to seek care through a fully customized MinuteClinic Video Visit experience the same high-quality, evidence-based care they receive at traditional MinuteClinic locations inside select CVS Pharmacy and Target stores.

MinuteClinic Video Visits are an affordable option for people who do not have health insurance, with visits costing $59. Video Visits are also covered by most Aetna insurance plans.

Information about initiating a MinuteClinic Video Visit can be found as part of the clinic locator on the MinuteClinic web site for states where the service is available. A patient can also initiate a MinuteClinic Video Visit directly from the CVS Pharmacy app.

