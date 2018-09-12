CVS Health : Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference Calendar Alert
09/12/2018 | 09:48am CEST
Latest news on CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Sales 2018
189 B
EBIT 2018
10 014 M
Net income 2018
1 442 M
Debt 2018
20 295 M
Yield 2018
2,79%
P/E ratio 2018
50,73
P/E ratio 2019
11,30
EV / Sales 2018
0,52x
EV / Sales 2019
0,48x
Capitalization
77 098 M
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Average target price
85,6 $
Spread / Average Target
13%
