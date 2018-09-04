Log in
CVS Health : Offering Free Wellness Screenings in 11 Markets Across U.S

09/04/2018 | 02:32pm CEST

Annual Project Health events at CVS Pharmacy locations help address access, affordability and quality care in underserved communities

Project Health has delivered more than $122 million worth of free health services since 2006

WOONSOCKET, Sept. 4, 2018 -- In its continuing commitment to improve access to affordable health care for all Americans, CVS Health [NYSE: CVS] is kicking off its annual Project Health campaign at select CVS Pharmacy locations in 11 communities across the country this Thursday, September 6, with free health and wellness screenings. A total of 528 Project Health events will take place locally over the next four months in multicultural communities with a large number of uninsured or underinsured Americans.

Project Health offers an array of free comprehensive health assessment screenings, including blood pressure, Body Mass Index (BMI), glucose and total cholesterol screenings, which can help detect risk for chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

'Project Health is part of CVS Health's commitment to improving access to quality care by identifying health concerns and risk factors for participants who may not have otherwise sought preventative care,' said Troyen A. Brennan, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health. 'Chronic conditions, which can often be life-threatening, can be treated very effectively when identified early at screenings such as Project Health, and can help to improve a patient's health and well-being.'

Today, one in two Americans has at least one chronic illness with 85 percent of our health care dollars spent each year caring for patients with these diseases. According to a national survey by Morning Consult on behalf of CVS Health, 60 percent of respondents view costs as a barrier to being as healthy as they would like to be. 'Preventative screenings also help to reduce costs for both the patient and the overall health care delivery system,' added Brennan.

Project Health events, which will be held on Thursday - Sunday in rotating stores across Atlanta, Boston/Rhode Island, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. from September 6 through December 16, are open to everyone and do not require an appointment.

Once screened, patients have access to on-site consultations with bilingual nurse practitioners or physician assistants who will analyze results and refer patients who require additional medical care and follow up to no-cost or low-cost medical facilities nearby or to their primary care physician.

Since it was established in 2006, Project Health has delivered more than $122 million in free health care services to more than 930,000 people across the country. For a full calendar of Project Health events, visit www.cvs.com/projecthealth (in Spanish: www.cvs.com/proyectosalud).

To view and download Project Health multimedia assets, including executive sound bites, photos and broll, visit: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8389951-cvs-health-free-wellness-screenings/.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a pharmacy innovation company helping people on their path to better health. Through its more than 9,800 retail locations, more than 1,100 walk-in medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 94 million plan members, a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than one million patients per year, expanding specialty pharmacy services, and a leading stand-alone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan, the company enables people, businesses and communities to manage health in more affordable and effective ways. This unique integrated model increases access to quality care, delivers better health outcomes and lowers overall health care costs. Find more information about how CVS Health is shaping the future of health at https://www.cvshealth.com.

Media Contact

Mary Gattuso
Mary.Gattuso@CVSHealth.com
401-770-9811

Disclaimer

CVS Health Corporation published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 12:31:01 UTC
