CVS Health : Offering Longs Drugs Customers Help in Preparing for Hurricane Lane

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) is issuing a number of reminders today to help Longs Drugs customers and patients prepare for their prescription needs ahead of Hurricane Lane in Hawaii. CVS Health and CVS Pharmacy operate Longs Drugs in Hawaii.

"The health and safety of our customers, patients and colleagues are most important to us," said Kevin Hourican, EVP, CVS Health and President, CVS Pharmacy. "In light of weather advisories and local warnings in effect in Hawaii, we're working hard to ensure that our customers have the medications they need to ride out the storm safely."

As the nation's largest pharmacy innovation company, Longs Drugs has been reaching out to its pharmacy patients via text message and email where possible to remind them to refill prescriptions in advance of Hurricane Lane. In addition, through CVS Caremark, CVS Health's pharmacy benefit manager, the company has activated a process that allows it to provide one-time emergency refills of a 10-day supply of medication for plan members in impacted areas.

Longs Drugs is stocking stores with emergency items, such as bottled water, batteries, flashlights and first aid supplies and offers customers the following tips to assure prescription and supplies needs are met:

Create a plan for evacuating and finding a safe destination. Longs Drugs can fill its customers' prescriptions at any of its more than 70 locations in Hawaii .

. Store all medications, along with a written record of current prescriptions, in a waterproof container. This is especially important for people taking multiple prescriptions. Medical equipment, batteries or power cords, eyeglasses and hearing aids are important to keep on hand as well.

Create an emergency kit and make sure you have all essentials in case of power outages. Longs Drugs carries all of the critical items needed including bottled water, masking tape, flashlights and batteries.

CVS Health has a long history of providing aid in times of disasters, helping communities prepare and recover by donating emergency supplies, such as food and water, home and personal products. In 2017, CVS Health, its Foundation and its customers donated nearly $11 million in cash and in-kind donations in response to disaster events, and supported the CVS Health Employee Relief Fund, a public charity designed to help CVS Health employees during unanticipated and unavoidable financial hardships and emergencies.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a pharmacy innovation company helping people on their path to better health. Through its more than 9,800 retail locations, more than 1,100 walk-in medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 94 million plan members, a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than one million patients per year, expanding specialty pharmacy services, and a leading stand-alone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan, the company enables people, businesses and communities to manage health in more affordable and effective ways. This unique integrated model increases access to quality care, delivers better health outcomes and lowers overall health care costs. Find more information about how CVS Health is shaping the future of health at https://www.cvshealth.com.

Media Contact:

Mary Gattuso (401) 770-9811

mary.gattuso@cvshealth.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvs-health-offering-longs-drugs-customers-help-in-preparing-for-hurricane-lane-300701810.html

SOURCE CVS Health