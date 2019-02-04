CVS Health : Offering No Cost Heart Health Screenings This Valentine's Day In Support of Women's Heart Health

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Feb. 4, 2019/PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to building healthier communities, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced it will be offering no cost 'Know Your Numbers' heart health screenings at MinuteClinic, the company's retail medical clinic, every Thursday in February, including Valentine's Day. MinuteClinic locations can be found inside select CVS Pharmacy and Target stores in 33 states and the District of Columbia.

The company also announced it has extended its support of the American Heart Association's Go Redfor Women campaign with a new three-year, $15 millioncommitment to life-saving cardiovascular research and education. CVS Pharmacy customers will have an opportunity to give the gift of heart health by making a donation at the register at their local CVS Pharmacy stores through February 23.

According to the American Heart Association, nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, yet most women don't know their personal health numbers that are critical to determining one's risk.

'Women tend to put others before themselves, but it is imperative that women make their heart health a priority. The stark reality is cardiovascular diseases continue to be a woman's greatest health threat, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women. But by empowering women to be aware which includes knowing your numbers move more, eat smart and manage blood pressure, we can change that fact,' said Jennifer Mieres, M.D., an American Heart Association's Go Redfor Women medical expert.

Consumers can visit their local MinuteClinic on February 7, 14, 21, and 28 and receive a no-cost heart health preventive screening, supported by TYLENOL , to learn the five key personal health numbers that can help them determine their risk for heart disease: total cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index. MinuteClinic is a high-quality, convenient and affordable destination for preventive care all year long, with 1 in 2 Americans living within 10 miles of a MinuteClinic.

'Knowing your risk for cardiovascular disease and stroke is critical to improving community health, which is why we're pleased to be offering no cost Know Your Number screenings at all of our MinuteClinic locations on Valentine's Day, and every Thursday during February,' said Lisa Bisaccia, Chief Human Resources Officer, CVS Health, and national volunteer chair for Go Redfor Women. 'Health starts at the community level, and that's why we feel we can make a real difference by increasing access to cardiovascular screenings and providing customers with an opportunity to show their support for family, friends and neighbors who are affected by cardiovascular disease.'

To receive a free screening, download the voucher, print a copy and bring it with you to scan at the MinuteClinic registration kiosk. Alternatively, you can use your mobile phone to show the voucher to the provider after you register at the kiosk.

CVS Pharmacy customers can support Go Redfor Women by making a $1, $3or larger donation at the register at CVS Pharmacy stores nationwide or online at www.cvshealth.com/GoRed through February 23. Additionally, 3Mis proud to support the 2019 American Heart Association's Life is Why We Give Campaign by donating $100,000.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the nation's premier health innovation company helping people on their path to better health. Whether in one of its pharmacies or through its health services and plans, CVS Health is pioneering a bold new approach to total health by making quality care more affordable, accessible, simple and seamless. CVS Health is community-based and locally focused, engaging consumers with the care they need when and where they need it. The Company has more than 9,800 retail locations, approximately 1,100 walk-in medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 93 million plan members, a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than one million patients per year, expanding specialty pharmacy services, and a leading stand-alone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. CVS Health also serves an estimated 39 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including a rapidly expanding Medicare Advantage offering. This innovative health care model increases access to quality care, delivers better health outcomes and lowers overall health care costs. Find more information about how CVS Health is shaping the future of health at https://www.cvshealth.com.

Media Contact

Mary Gattuso

1-401-770-9811

Amy Lanctot

1-401-770-2931

SOURCE CVS Health