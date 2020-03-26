Log in
CVS Health Corporation CVS

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/26 10:56:39 am
54.21 USD   +1.06%
10:43aCVS HEALTH : Pandemic Will Hurt Financial Results, Full Scope Not Yet Clear
DJ
09:15aCVS HEALTH CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:51aCVS HEALTH : tapping furloughed hotel workers to fill jobs
AQ
CVS Health : Pandemic Will Hurt Financial Results, Full Scope Not Yet Clear

03/26/2020 | 10:43am EDT

By Anna Wilde Mathews

CVS Health Corp. warned investors Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic will hurt its financial results, but the full scope isn't yet clear.

The drugstore and insurance giant said in a securities filing it can't estimate the effect that the coronavirus will have on its performance, "but the adverse impact could be material."

Among the impacts on its businesses, CVS warned of increases in the medical costs its Aetna health insurance unit must cover without an offsetting rise in premium payments.

The company also said it expects to see effects from employer layoffs, which reduce the number of people that Aetna covers.

And the company expressed concern about the "timing and collectability" of payments from commercial and government customers hurt by the new coronavirus.

CVS said it also was seeing increases in its own costs due to the virus, as more employees work from home and it pays for support programs for customers, workers and members. The company also noted the deteriorating economies were hurting its investment portfolio.

Write to Anna Wilde Mathews at anna.mathews@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 263 B
EBIT 2020 15 733 M
Net income 2020 7 302 M
Debt 2020 55 418 M
Yield 2020 3,73%
P/E ratio 2020 9,61x
P/E ratio 2021 8,63x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
EV / Sales2021 0,44x
Capitalization 69 955 M
Chart CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CVS Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 81,92  $
Last Close Price 53,64  $
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 52,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry J. Merlo President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
David Wyatt Dorman Chairman
Jonathan C. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Eva C. Boratto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Troyen A. Brennan Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-27.80%69 955
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-37.35%31 342
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-15.10%18 054
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-27.40%11 950
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-26.00%10 546
PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED2.97%9 106
