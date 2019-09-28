Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CVS Health Corporation    CVS

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CVS Health : Pharmacy Statement Regarding Zantac and Other Ranitidine Products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2019 | 10:18am EDT

CVS Pharmacy announced today that it has suspended the sale of all Zantac brand and CVS Health brand ranitidine products until further notice. This action is being taken out of an abundance of caution due to a recent Product Alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that ranitidine products may contain a low level of nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which is a probable human carcinogen.

The FDA is continuing to evaluate whether low levels of NDMA in ranitidine pose a risk to patients. The levels that FDA is finding in ranitidine from preliminary tests barely exceed amounts found in common foods.

Zantac brand products and CVS brand ranitidine products have not been recalled, and the FDA is not recommending that patients stop taking ranitidine at this time. However, customers who purchased these products can return them to CVS for a refund.

Ranitidine is an H2 Blocker that is taken to provide heartburn relief. CVS Pharmacy will continue to sell other over-the-counter H2 Blockers, including Pepcid, Tagamet and its respective generic equivalents, famotidine and cimetidine.

Consumers seeking alternate therapy to treat their condition should speak with their healthcare provider or a CVS pharmacist. CVS pharmacists are always available to discuss any questions or concerns that customers may have about their medications.

Disclaimer

CVS Health Corporation published this content on 28 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2019 14:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
10:18aCVS HEALTH : Pharmacy Statement Regarding Zantac and Other Ranitidine Products
PU
09/26Discount Retailer Fred's Strikes Deals to Sell More Pharmacy Assets
DJ
09/25CVS HEALTH : Applauds Rhode Island Ban on Flavored E-cigarettes
PU
09/25CVS HEALTH : MinuteClinic Receives ANCC Pathway To Excellence Designation for it..
PU
09/23CVS LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Clas..
PR
09/20CVS HEALTH : NBA Point Guard and Former Villanova Wildcat Donte DiVincenzo Helps..
PU
09/20CVS HEALTH : State Senator Ling Ling Chang and LA Clippers Power Forward Mfiondu..
PU
09/20CVS HEALTH : World Champion Swimmer Chase Kalisz Helps CVS Health Kick Off Free ..
PU
09/20CVS HEALTH : Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Helps CVS Health Kick Off Free Health Scre..
PU
09/19CVS HEALTH : Offering Nearly 600 Free Wellness Screening Events in 12 Markets Ac..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 253 B
EBIT 2019 14 691 M
Net income 2019 6 583 M
Debt 2019 63 330 M
Yield 2019 3,21%
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
Capitalization 80 735 M
Chart CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CVS Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 72,37  $
Last Close Price 62,08  $
Spread / Highest target 48,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry J. Merlo President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
David Wyatt Dorman Chairman
Jonathan C. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Eva C. Boratto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Troyen A. Brennan Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-5.25%80 735
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)-4.41%40 563
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA9.32%20 637
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS30.92%16 163
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS26.68%14 206
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES25.97%12 990
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group