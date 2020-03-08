CVS Health : Pharmacy statement on COVID-19 exposure at Queensbury store

CVS Pharmacy was notified on March 7 that the New York State Health Department confirmed that a pharmacist who works at our store at 5 Main Street in Queensbury, NY has tested positive for COVID-19. He is not currently symptomatic.

We are in close contact and coordination with the Warren County Health Department and are following their infectious disease response protocols. The Health Department has informed us that pharmacy patients are considered being at low risk and the prescriptions dispensed from this store do not represent a risk to our customers.

The health and well-being of our employees and customers is our top priority. Our pharmacist and his co-workers who were exposed have been placed under quarantine consistent with CDC guidelines and will be on paid leave. The store was closed for cleaning in order to disinfect and sterilize the premises following our established protocols and CDC guidelines.

The store reopened on Sunday, March 8. All other CVS locations in the area are open during their normal hours. CVS Pharmacy also offers prescription home delivery as an option for patients.