CVS Health Corporation CVS

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
My previous session
CVS Health : Reports Loss on Long-Term Care Facilities Charge

02/20/2019 | 08:10am EST

By Aisha Al-Muslim

CVS Health Corp. said it swung to a loss in the latest quarter as the health-care company recorded a $2.2 billion charge related to its struggling long-term care facilities business and issued a lower-than-expected profit forecast for the year.

The Woonsocket, R.I.-based company reported Wednesday a fourth-quarter net loss of $419 million, or 37 cents a share, down from a profit of $3.29 billion, or $3.22 a share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were $2.14 a share, beating the $2.05 a share analysts polled by Refinitiv were looking for.

For fiscal 2019, the company guided adjusted earnings per share of $6.68 to $6.88, compared with analysts' estimates of $7.41 a share.

The stock fell 5.2% to $66.25 in premarket trading Wednesday. Shares are down 1.1% in the past year.

The net loss in the quarter was driven by a loss of $1.99 a share due to a goodwill impairment charge related to the long-term-care business. The unit missed its forecast primarily due to operational issues and customer liquidity issues, including one significant customer bankruptcy, the company said. CVS said it expects to see further deterioration in 2019 projected financial results in the unit.

"The LTC business has continued to experience industrywide challenges that have impacted our ability to grow the business at the rate that was originally estimated when the Company acquired Omnicare, Inc. in 2015," CVS said in an earnings release.

Revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $54.42 billion, missing the consensus forecast of $54.58 billion from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Same-store sales grew 5.7%, ahead of the FactSet estimate of a 4.6% increase.

In November, CVS completed its nearly $70 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna, creating an industry giant that combines a retail pharmacy, pharmacy-benefit management and Aetna's insurance businesses.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

