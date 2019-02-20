CVS Health : Reports Loss on Long-Term Care Facilities Charge -- Update

By Aisha Al-Muslim

CVS Health Corp. said it swung to a loss in the latest quarter as the health-care company recorded a $2.2 billion charge related to its struggling long-term care facilities business and issued a lower-than-expected profit forecast for the year.

The Woonsocket, R.I.-based company reported Wednesday a fourth-quarter net loss of $419 million, or 37 cents a share, down from a profit of $3.29 billion, or $3.22 a share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were $2.14 a share, beating the $2.05 a share analysts polled by Refinitiv were looking for.

For 2019, the company guided adjusted earnings per share of $6.68 to $6.88, compared with analysts' estimates of $7.41 a share.

The stock fell 8.8% to $66.75 in premarket trading Wednesday. Shares are down 1.1% in the past year.

The net loss in the quarter was driven by a loss of $1.99 a share due to a goodwill impairment charge related to the long-term-care business. The unit missed its forecast primarily due to operational issues and customer liquidity issues, including one significant customer bankruptcy, the company said. CVS said it expects to see further deterioration in 2019 projected financial results in the unit.

"The LTC business has continued to experience industrywide challenges that have impacted our ability to grow the business at the rate that was originally estimated when the Company acquired Omnicare, Inc. in 2015," CVS said in an earnings release.

Revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $54.42 billion, missing the consensus forecast of $54.58 billion from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Revenue growth was driven by increased pharmacy network claims, increased prescription volume and the addition of Aetna, the company said. The increase was partially offset by continued client pricing pressures in the pharmacy segment and reimbursement pressures in the retail and long-term care segment, as well as increased generic dispensing.

Same-store sales grew 5.7%, ahead of the FactSet estimate of a 4.6% increase.

In November, CVS completed its nearly $70 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna, creating an industry giant that combines a retail pharmacy, pharmacy-benefit management and Aetna's insurance businesses.

CVS's latest financial results are the first since the merger with Aetna. Following the close, CVS created a new health-care-benefits segment equivalent to the former Aetna health-care segment, which includes insured and self-insured medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health products and services. Certain aspects of Aetna's operations are included in the company's corporate and other segment.

From Nov. 28 to Dec. 31, the health-care-benefits segment had revenue of $5.55 billion. Its medical membership as of Dec. 31 was 22.1 million, reflecting decreases in commercial insurance and Medicaid products.

Earlier this month, CVS began to pilot three HealthHUB locations, a store format that focuses more on health and wellness than its traditional stores by offering health-care services, new products and services and space for the company and community groups to offer health-related events.

CVS has said it expects to achieve savings of more than $750 million in the second year of its deal, from a combination of reduced corporate expenses, integration of operations and cuts to medical costs.

