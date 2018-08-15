Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CVS Health Corporation    CVS

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION (CVS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CVS Health : Statement on Ohio Department of Medicaid's Pass-Through Pricing Requirements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 12:18am CEST

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) is actively working with its Ohio Managed Medicaid clients to restructure its contracts to implement the Ohio Department of Medicaid's new "pass-through" pricing model requirement, effective January 1, 2019. Contrary to an inaccurate news report in The Columbus Dispatch, which was later picked up on social media, the pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) servicing Ohio's Managed Medicaid Plans have not been "fired."

CVS Health (PRNewsFoto/CVS Health)

PBMs have saved Ohio taxpayers $145 million annually through the services they provide to the state's Medicaid managed care plans. CVS Health will continue to help its Ohio Medicaid clients manage their drug costs and improve their members' health outcomes in 2019 and beyond.  

About CVS Health
CVS Health is a pharmacy innovation company helping people on their path to better health. Through its more than 9,800 retail locations, more than 1,100 walk-in medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 94 million plan members, a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than one million patients per year, expanding specialty pharmacy services, and a leading stand-alone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan, the company enables people, businesses and communities to manage health in more affordable and effective ways. This unique integrated model increases access to quality care, delivers better health outcomes and lowers overall health care costs. Find more information about how CVS Health is shaping the future of health at https://www.cvshealth.com.

Media Contacts:


Christine Cramer

Mike DeAngelis

401-770-3317

401-770-2645

christine.cramer@cvshealth.com

michael.deangelis@cvshealth.com

 

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvs-health-statement-on-ohio-department-of-medicaids-pass-through-pricing-requirements-300697196.html

SOURCE CVS Health


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
12:18aCVS HEALTH : Statement on Ohio Department of Medicaid's Pass-Through Pricing Req..
PR
08/14CVS HEALTH : Go Red promotes women’s heart health
AQ
08/14CVS HEALTH : Survey Finds Consumers More Likely to Get Vaccinated Following Last..
PR
08/10CVS HEALTH : earns less off rebates than the Street thought
AQ
08/10CVS HEALTH : sinus spray recalled for contamination, FDA says
AQ
08/10CVS HEALTH : FDA announces recall of CVS nasal spray after contamination found
AQ
08/09Rite Aid and Albertsons terminate merger amid opposition to deal
RE
08/09CARL ICAHN : Glenview backs Cigna-Express Scripts deal after Icahn criticism
RE
08/09CVS HEALTH : Pharmacy Debuts New Prescription Label and Prescription Overview in..
AQ
08/09CVS HEALTH : Notice of Public Hearing of CVS Health Corporation’s Proposed..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/13MERGER ARBITRAGE MONDAYS : August 13, 2018 
08/12Why I'm Downgrading Vereit To A Hold 
08/12How To Retire Comfortably By 62 With A Million 
08/12Reiterating $2 Price Target After Rite Aid Cancels Albertsons Merger 
08/12S&P 500 : It's All In The Numbers And The Numbers Never Lie 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.