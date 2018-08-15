CVS Health : Statement on Ohio Department of Medicaid's Pass-Through Pricing Requirements

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) is actively working with its Ohio Managed Medicaid clients to restructure its contracts to implement the Ohio Department of Medicaid's new "pass-through" pricing model requirement, effective January 1, 2019. Contrary to an inaccurate news report in The Columbus Dispatch, which was later picked up on social media, the pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) servicing Ohio's Managed Medicaid Plans have not been "fired."

PBMs have saved Ohio taxpayers $145 million annually through the services they provide to the state's Medicaid managed care plans. CVS Health will continue to help its Ohio Medicaid clients manage their drug costs and improve their members' health outcomes in 2019 and beyond.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a pharmacy innovation company helping people on their path to better health. Through its more than 9,800 retail locations, more than 1,100 walk-in medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 94 million plan members, a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than one million patients per year, expanding specialty pharmacy services, and a leading stand-alone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan, the company enables people, businesses and communities to manage health in more affordable and effective ways. This unique integrated model increases access to quality care, delivers better health outcomes and lowers overall health care costs. Find more information about how CVS Health is shaping the future of health at https://www.cvshealth.com.

Media Contacts:





Christine Cramer Mike DeAngelis 401-770-3317 401-770-2645 christine.cramer@cvshealth.com michael.deangelis@cvshealth.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvs-health-statement-on-ohio-department-of-medicaids-pass-through-pricing-requirements-300697196.html

SOURCE CVS Health