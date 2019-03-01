Log in
CVS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation - CVS

03/01/2019

NEW ORLEANS, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 26, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS), if they purchased the Company's securities between May 21, 2015 and February 20, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of CVS and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cvs/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 26, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

CVS and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On February 20, 2019, the Company announced its 4Q and full year financial results and provided its 2019 full year guidance, disclosing that 2019 adjusted earnings would be only $6.68 to $6.88 per share, much lower than average market estimates of $7.36, due to rising costs and poor results relating to its 2015 acquisition of Omnicare, Inc.

On this news, the price of CVS' shares plummeted.

The case is Anarkat v. CVS Health Corp., et al, 19-cv-01725.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

