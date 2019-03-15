Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CVS Health Corporation    CVS

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CVS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation - CVS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 26, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS), if they purchased the Company’s securities between May 21, 2015 and February 20, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of CVS and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cvs/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 26, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

CVS and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 20, 2019, the Company announced its 4Q and full year financial results and provided its 2019 full year guidance, disclosing that 2019 adjusted earnings would be only $6.68 to $6.88 per share, much lower than average market estimates of $7.36, due to rising costs and poor results relating to its 2015 acquisition of Omnicare, Inc.

On this news, the price of CVS’ shares plummeted.

The case is Anarkat v. CVS Health Corp., et al, 19-cv-01725.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
10:51pCVS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUI : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
03/14WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Names Heather Dixon Chief Accounting Officer
DJ
03/13GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Act..
BU
03/13CVS HEALTH : US stocks open higher, led by technology and health care
AQ
03/12IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
03/11DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
03/11The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CV..
BU
03/08Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CV..
BU
03/08CVS HEALTH : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Cl..
BU
03/08CVS HEALTH : Announces Aetna Foundation's $1 Million Grant To Northern Shenandoa..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 252 B
EBIT 2019 13 764 M
Net income 2019 6 526 M
Debt 2019 62 744 M
Yield 2019 3,53%
P/E ratio 2019 11,22
P/E ratio 2020 9,23
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
Capitalization 72 481 M
Chart CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CVS Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 78,2 $
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry J. Merlo President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
David Wyatt Dorman Chairman
Jonathan C. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Eva C. Boratto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Troyen A. Brennan Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-15.14%72 481
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)5.88%45 115
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE22.60%24 198
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS20.94%15 068
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES15.07%12 176
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS5.56%11 802
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.