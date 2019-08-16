Log in
CVS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation - CVS

08/16/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 14, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS), if they formerly held shares of Aetna Inc. that were exchanged for shares of CVS in connection with the November 2018 acquisition of Aetna by CVS. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island.

What You May Do

If you exchanged shares of Aetna for CVS shares as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cvs/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 14, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

CVS and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws.

On March 13, 2018, shareholders of Aetna, Inc. approved its acquisition by CVS, receiving CVS stock valued at $80/share as part consideration. Subsequently, in August 2018 and again in February 2019, CVS disclosed the recording of impairment charges of $3.9B and $2.2B, respectively, related to its 2015 acquisition of Omnicare, Inc., sending shares of CVS plummeting.

The case is Waterford Township Police & Fire Ret. Sys. v. CVS Health Corp., et al., 19-cv-00434.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
