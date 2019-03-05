Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of CVS Health Corporation Investors

03/05/2019 | 07:16pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of CVS Health Corporation (“CVS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CVS) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On February 20, 2019, CVS announced the Company's fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results and provided 2019 full year guidance. CVS advised investors that adjusted earnings in 2019 would be $6.68 to $6.88 per share, compared with the $7.36 average of market estimates, citing rising costs and poor results related to the Company's 2015 acquisition of Omnicare. On this news, shares of CVS fell $5.66 per share, 8.1%, to close at $64.22 on February 20, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased CVS securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
