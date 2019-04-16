Log in
Health Care, Once a Leader, Stumbles

04/16/2019 | 04:28am EDT

By WSJ City

Major US stock indexes are marching to new highs but this time it's with little help from the S&P 500's best-performing sector last year: health care.

In fact it's the worst-performing sector in the S&P 500 so far this year, with shares up 3.8% compared with the broader index's 16% gain.

KEY FACTS

--- The threat of tighter health-care regulation has pulled down shares this year.

--- Walgreens Boots Alliance this month cut its annual earnings forecast amid a profit squeeze related to rebates it receives from makers of generic drugs.

--- CVS Health Corp. did the same in February.

--- Others will be closely watched. Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth are scheduled to release results Tuesday.

--- Concerns over stringent regulation on managed-care businesses have pressured stocks with Medicare exposure.

--- For example, shares of insurers UnitedHealth, Humana and Cigna are all down by double-digit percentages in 2019.

"Investors are scared about the massive amount of uncertainty in terms of regulation. There's a critical eye around the health-care space and drug pricing. These challenging trends do give us some worry."

Brock Moseley, founder of Miracle Mile Advisors in Los Angeles

Why This Matters

Some investors expect the sector's headwinds to subside in the long term. Health-care providers are currently leading growth in the sector and are projected to report earnings growth of 15% for the quarter, according to FactSet.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 2.67% 54.22 Delayed Quote.-17.25%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.10% 26384.77 Delayed Quote.13.11%
NASDAQ 100 0.01% 7629.119789 Delayed Quote.20.51%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.10% 7976.012215 Delayed Quote.20.33%
S&P 500 -0.06% 2905.58 Delayed Quote.15.98%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 3.13% 230.2 Delayed Quote.-7.59%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 1.48% 54.24 Delayed Quote.-20.62%
