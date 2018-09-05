Justice Department Nearing Antitrust Approval of Health Mergers Combining CVS-Aetna, Cigna-Express Scripts

Log in
09/05/2018 | 02:29pm EDT

By Brent Kendall, Anna Wilde Mathews and Sharon Terlep

WASHINGTON -- Justice Department antitrust enforcers are preparing to give the green light to two major deals in the health-care industry, CVS Health Corp.'s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna Inc. and Cigna Corp.'s planned purchase of Express Scripts Holding Co., according to people familiar with the matter.

Both deals could receive formal antitrust approval as soon as the next few weeks, these people said.

The Justice Department has identified some competition concerns surrounding the nearly $70 billion CVS-Aetna deal, and the companies will be required to sell off assets related to Medicare drug coverage to resolve those concerns, people familiar with the deliberations said.

The size of the asset sales couldn't immediately be learned, but one potential buyer in talks for the assets is WellCare Health Plans Inc., people familiar with the matter said. Final discussions between CVS, Aetna and the Justice Department about asset sales are ongoing, these people said.

The department's approval of the $54 billion Cigna and Express Scripts combination could come without the government requiring the companies to sell off any assets, people familiar with that deal review said.

The two deals underscore how the health-care industry is changing, with the biggest players increasingly seeking to incorporate multiple lines of business, forming behemoths that stretch from insurance to pharmacy-benefit management to, in some cases, drugstores, clinics and physician practices.

The companies in both mergers will seek to prove that their combination of assets is best equipped to win over clients and consumers, which they have promised to do with more smoothly integrated care and services and better cost-curbing efforts.

Spokesmen for CVS and Aetna pointed to recent public remarks by CVS Chief Executive Larry Merlo, who said that the companies had "contemplated a range of possibilities" in the Medicare drug plan area and "determined the impact of any divestitures would not be material to the deal model."

Spokesmen for Cigna and Express Scripts cited previous statements in which they said they were working cooperatively with the Justice Department and were confident the merger would close by year's end.

Spokesmen for WellCare and the Justice Department declined to comment.

Write to Brent Kendall at brent.kendall@wsj.com, Anna Wilde Mathews at anna.mathews@wsj.com and Sharon Terlep at sharon.terlep@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AETNA 1.53% 202.41 Delayed Quote.10.48%
CIGNA CORPORATION -0.81% 184.53 Delayed Quote.-8.38%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 1.34% 75.03 Delayed Quote.3.78%
EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO 3.68% 90.16 Delayed Quote.16.49%
WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS, INC. 0.21% 304.875 Delayed Quote.51.28%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 189 B
EBIT 2018 10 014 M
Net income 2018 1 442 M
Debt 2018 20 295 M
Yield 2018 2,85%
P/E ratio 2018 49,57
P/E ratio 2019 11,04
EV / Sales 2018 0,51x
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
Capitalization 75 337 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 85,6 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry J. Merlo President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
David Wyatt Dorman Chairman
Jonathan C. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David M. Denton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Troyen A. Brennan Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION3.78%75 337
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE-6.89%67 107
EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO16.49%48 876
MCKESSON CORPORATION-20.55%24 752
AMERISOURCEBERGEN-2.89%19 293
CARDINAL HEALTH-16.39%15 821
