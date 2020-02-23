Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CVS Health Corporation    CVS

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Physicians, Hospitals Meet Their New Competitor: Insurer-Owned Clinics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/23/2020 | 11:15am EST

By Anna Wilde Mathews

Some of the largest health insurers are capitalizing on recent massive deals by steering patients toward clinics they now own, controlling both delivery and payment for health care.

The trend creates worries for rival doctor groups and hospital companies that have invested deeply in buying up physician practices, which now increasingly compete against offerings from insurers.

UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s insurance unit is offering a plan in the Los Angeles area built around doctors who work for its Optum arm, which has acquired a sprawling network of doctor practices, surgery centers and urgent-care clinics. The company says it is working to offer similar designs in other markets, though they might also involve non-Optum doctors.

"Health care has got to be more seamless and more integrated," said Rob Falkenberg, chief executive of UnitedHealthcare's California operation.

At Aetna Inc., which was acquired by CVS Health Corp., many insurance plans this year have dropped co-payments for members if they go to the drugstore chain's MinuteClinics. Going to other retail clinics would generally require a co-pay. CVS says the free MinuteClinic visits are to benefit Aetna members, and not aimed at bolstering the drugstore chain's customer traffic.

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Texas launched a plan this year that includes free primary-care visits at clinics it recently opened with a partner company in the Houston and Dallas areas. It priced the coverage 12% to 18% below a different product it offers statewide. The new plan includes some independent doctors and clinics, but members who use them would have a co-pay for primary-care visits.

Blue Cross of Texas expects the clinics will lower costs by reducing use of emergency rooms and improving preventive care, said Shara McClure, a senior vice president at the Texas insurer, a unit of Health Care Service Corp.

Generally, plans built around a health insurer's own clinics include smaller networks with more limited choices of doctors and hospitals. That can lower premiums -- but the insurers also can benefit because they keep revenue inside their own holdings rather than paying outside companies for the care of their members.

"It's very worrisome for hospitals," said Chas Roades, a health-care consultant. "Suddenly, the plan you're relying on for payment is also competing with you at the front end of the delivery system."

Hospitals' biggest concern may be the power that primary-care doctors have over where their patients go for care such as imaging scans and specialist procedures. Hospitals rely on doctors to direct patients to them for such services -- one reason they have bought up physician practices. Insurer-owned clinics might refer patients away from certain hospital systems, cutting off important revenue.

Referrals are a focus for clinics owned by a joint venture involving Florida Blue's corporate parent, said Chuck Divita, executive vice president at the Florida insurer. Florida Blue offers plans largely built around primary care at clinics where members don't have a co-pay for those visits. Mr. Divita said the clinics would aim to refer patients to specialists and other health-care providers that deliver the best outcomes.

Some companies have offered both insurance and health care, including Kaiser Permanente, the big California-based health plan that has its own network of hospitals and doctors. Insurer Highmark Health took over a Pittsburgh-area hospital system in 2013. And some hospital operators, such as Virginia's Sentara Healthcare, have sold their own health plans.

But deals like the CVS-Aetna merger and Optum's provider acquisitions have created integrated health-care giants on a new scale. Humana Inc. recently joined with a private-equity firm to expand its primary-care clinics serving Medicare members, and it has taken on home-health and hospice assets.

Buying up health-care providers like clinics can create complications for insurers. Typically, they won't own enough to offer every health-care service, so they have to keep working with outside doctors and hospitals. And the health-care providers they own generally have to continue drawing business from competing insurers.

"Health plans want to exert pressure on provider systems, but they don't have a product without providers in it, so they're moving carefully," said Sam Glick, a partner with consulting firm Oliver Wyman, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos.

UnitedHealthcare's new Harmony plan in the Los Angeles area is built around Optum doctor groups, which supply all the primary-care physicians. The insurer says premiums for Harmony cost roughly 20% less than broader networks, and it is selling well.

But the company doesn't always have that many doctors in a market. In San Diego, Harmony is using non-Optum doctor groups. As Harmony potentially rolls out in other locations, including Texas and Seattle, it may have a mix of Optum and non-Optum doctors, the company said. Mr. Falkenberg said the Optum health-care providers don't get special treatment from the insurer.

Many employers are skeptical of health plans with very limited choices. A survey last year by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 39% of employers wouldn't reduce their network sizes for cost savings. Another quarter said they'd need to see savings of at least 30%, a high bar.

Individuals have shown more interest, through either the Affordable Care Act exchanges or Medicare Advantage, said Gary Claxton, a senior vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation. "They're making an individual choice of plan, and they're not shopping for 5,000 different people in different places," he said.

Aetna is adding free MinuteClinic visits without trimming its networks, and it's unclear if the move will save money. A 2016 study in Health Affairs using Aetna data to look at 11 low-risk health conditions found retail-clinic use was associated with higher spending.

CVS Health pointed to an earlier study it funded that looked at a broader array of health costs and tied retail-clinic use to lower spending.

Troy Brennan, an executive vice president at CVS Health, said the free MinuteClinic visits would benefit Aetna members and trim costs. "Aetna is interested in making sure people get the best care they can, in the most effective way possible," he said.

Write to Anna Wilde Mathews at anna.mathews@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION -0.60% 71.51 Delayed Quote.-3.74%
HUMANA -0.36% 369.67 Delayed Quote.1.22%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP -0.23% 301.43 Delayed Quote.2.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
11:15aPHYSICIANS, HOSPITALS MEET THEIR NEW : Insurer-Owned Clinics
DJ
02/18CVS HEALTH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
02/14CVS HEALTH : RespireRx Pharmaceuticals CEO Issues Progress and Status Report
AQ
02/13CVS HEALTH : Aetna Medicaid Launches New Approach To Integrated Care Supporting ..
PR
02/13CVS Reaps Benefits of Aetna Deal -- WSJ
DJ
02/13CVS HEALTH : pharmacy business lifted by high prices
AQ
02/12CVS HEALTH : Business Highlights
AQ
02/12Health Care Up As Investors Hedge On Chances Of Coronavirus Cure -- Health Ca..
DJ
02/12CVS Swings to Profit, Forecasts 2020 Results in Line With Estimates -- Update
DJ
02/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing gets 0 orders in January, Lyft won’t be profitabl..
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 263 B
EBIT 2020 15 728 M
Net income 2020 7 271 M
Debt 2020 55 418 M
Yield 2020 2,80%
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,57x
EV / Sales2021 0,52x
Capitalization 93 260 M
Chart CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CVS Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 84,19  $
Last Close Price 71,51  $
Spread / Highest target 52,4%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry J. Merlo President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
David Wyatt Dorman Chairman
Jonathan C. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Eva C. Boratto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Troyen A. Brennan Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-3.74%93 260
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)0.13%50 087
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA14.74%24 507
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS11.61%18 425
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS5.96%15 100
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES-2.39%12 499
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group