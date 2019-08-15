Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CVS Health Corporation    CVS

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against CVS Health Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 06:22pm EDT

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (http://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases/cvshealth/) today announced that a class action has been commenced by an institutional investor on behalf of all former Aetna Inc. shareholders who acquired CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares in exchange for their Aetna shares in connection with CVS’s acquisition of Aetna on November 28, 2018. This action was filed in the District of Rhode Island and is captioned Waterford Township Police & Fire Ret. Sys. v. CVS Health Corp., et al., No. 19-cv-00434.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any former Aetna shareholders who acquired CVS shares in exchange for their Aetna shares in connection with CVS’s acquisition of Aetna to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from today. If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Samuel H. Rudman or David A. Rosenfeld of Robbins Geller at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058, or via e-mail at djr@rgrdlaw.com. You can view a copy of the complaint as filed at http://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases/cvshealth/.

The complaint charges CVS and certain of CVS’s and Aetna’s officers and directors with violations of the Securities Act of 1933. CVS provides retail pharmacy and pharmacy benefit manager services nationwide. On May 20, 2015, CVS Pharmacy, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CVS, entered into a merger agreement to acquire Omnicare, Inc., a provider of pharmaceuticals and related pharmacy services to long-term care (“LTC”) facilities (e.g., assisted living, skilled nursing, and senior centers) and a provider of specialty pharmacy and commercialization services for the bio-pharmaceutical industry.

In connection with the acquisition of Aetna (the “Acquisition”), defendants filed with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4, which was declared effective on February 9, 2018, and a joint proxy statement/prospectus on Form 424B3 (collectively the “Offering Documents”). The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents contained materially false and/or misleading statements about CVS’s compliance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). In particular, CVS falsely represented in the Offering Documents that it had properly accounted for its $6+ billion goodwill asset, as reported in the “LTC unit,” associated with CVS’s 2015 acquisition of LTC pharmacies of Omnicare.

In March 2018, CVS raised $40 billion in debt securities to help fund the cash component to be paid to Aetna shareholders. The balance of consideration due to Aetna shareholders would be paid in shares of CVS stock. On March 13, 2018, Aetna shareholders approved the Acquisition (including the provisions whereby Aetna shareholders would exchange their Aetna shares for CVS shares). The complaint alleges Aetna shareholders approved the Acquisition not knowing that CVS’s reporting of its goodwill asset was not GAAP-compliant, that the Omnicare-related goodwill was materially impaired, and that the price of CVS shares was materially inflated.

After the Aetna shareholders had approved the Acquisition, in August 2018, CVS disclosed it was “clearly disappointed with [the] performance in the Omnicare business” and that, since the third quarter of 2017, CVS had been “closely monitoring the performance of the [Omnicare] business for potential indicators of impairment.” As a result of that “disappointment” and “close monitoring” since 2017 that triggered belated “updated” forecasts, CVS announced a goodwill impairment charge of $3.9 billion to be recognized in the second quarter of 2018.

On November 28, 2018, the defendants announced that the Acquisition was formally closed, with Aetna shareholders receiving CVS stock valued at $80 per share.

In late February 2019, CVS announced a second multi-billion-dollar impairment charge to its Omnicare-related goodwill, this time a $2.2 billion impairment to be recognized in the fourth quarter of 2018. CVS cited “operational challenges” as a basis for this second massive charge. On this news, the price of CVS shares fell to the mid-$50 range. Currently CVS stock is trading below $59 per share, representing a more than 27% decline from the approximately $80 per share the stock was trading at when exchanged for Aetna shares in the Acquisition.

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of any former Aetna shareholders who acquired CVS shares in exchange for their Aetna shares in connection with the Acquisition (the “Class”). The plaintiff is represented by Robbins Geller, which has extensive experience in prosecuting investor class actions including actions involving financial fraud.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities litigation. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller has obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history. For six consecutive years, ISS Securities Class Action Services has ranked the Firm in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report as one of the top law firms in the world in both amount recovered for shareholders and total number of class action settlements. Robbins Geller attorneys have helped shape the securities laws and have recovered tens of billions of dollars on behalf of aggrieved victims. Beyond securing financial recoveries for defrauded investors, Robbins Geller also specializes in implementing corporate governance reforms, helping to improve the financial markets for investors worldwide. Robbins Geller attorneys are consistently recognized by courts, professional organizations and the media as leading lawyers in the industry. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/rgrdlaw
https://twitter.com/rgrdlaw
https://www.facebook.com/rgrdlaw


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
06:22pROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against CVS Health Co..
BU
04:22pCVS HEALTH : Entities Severed from October Bellwether Trial
PU
08:01aCVS HEALTH CORPORATION : Announces Expiration and Results of Any and All Tender ..
PR
08:01aAETNA : Better Health of Florida wins Florida Health Kids contract
PR
08/14CVS HEALTH CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/14CVS HEALTH CORPORATION : Announces Pricing of Any and All Tender Offers
PR
08/12CVS HEALTH : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)
PU
08/12CVS HEALTH CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/12Stocks to Watch: GE, Sysco, AMD, BlackRock, CBS, Rite Aid and More
DJ
08/12Stocks to Watch: Advanced Micro Devices, CVS Health, General Electric
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 253 B
EBIT 2019 15 029 M
Net income 2019 6 593 M
Debt 2019 62 460 M
Yield 2019 3,38%
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,55x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
Capitalization 76 521 M
Chart CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CVS Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 70,12  $
Last Close Price 58,84  $
Spread / Highest target 56,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry J. Merlo President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
David Wyatt Dorman Chairman
Jonathan C. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Eva C. Boratto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Troyen A. Brennan Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-10.62%76 157
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)-0.95%42 033
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA4.20%20 111
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS29.50%15 987
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS19.53%13 404
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES25.11%12 902
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group