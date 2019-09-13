Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CVS Health Corporation    CVS

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION

(CVS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 11:29pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against CVS Health Corporation (“CVS” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CVS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who acquired shares of CVS in exchange for their shares of Aetna Inc. in connection with CVS’s acquisition of Aetna on November 28, 2018, are encouraged to contact the firm before October 14, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. CVS’s financial condition had deteriorated due to rising costs and poor results in the long-term care (“LTC”) unit that was part of the Omnicare acquisition of 2015. These deteriorating conditions caused CVS to undertake rapid acquisitions of LTC organizations to make up for the poorly performing business in advance of the Aetna acquisition. The Company also violated GAAP accounting principles related to goodwill impairment in the LTC business. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the acquisition period. When the market learned the truth about CVS, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
09/13The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CV..
BU
09/13Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CV..
BU
09/12CVS HEALTH : Google Photos and CVS Pharmacy Team Up to Offer Same-Day Printing a..
PR
09/11Surescripts in Dispute With ReMy Health -CNBC
DJ
09/09Walgreens Boots Alliance on Pace for Largest Percent Increase in Over a Year ..
DJ
09/09CVS HEALTH : American College of Rheumatology - Rheumatology Leaders Concerned C..
AQ
09/09AETNA : Voices of Health Competition Kicks Off Today
PR
09/06ALPHABET, MATCH GROUP, CVS : Stocks That Defined The Week
DJ
09/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : CVS Health, Nissan, Deutsche Bank, Exxon Mobil
09/05Walgreens, CVS Ask Customers to Stop Carrying Guns -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 253 B
EBIT 2019 15 012 M
Net income 2019 6 583 M
Debt 2019 63 327 M
Yield 2019 3,11%
P/E ratio 2019 12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,58x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 83 310 M
Chart CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CVS Health Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 71,58  $
Last Close Price 64,06  $
Spread / Highest target 43,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry J. Merlo President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
David Wyatt Dorman Chairman
Jonathan C. Roberts Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Eva C. Boratto Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Troyen A. Brennan Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-2.23%83 102
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)3.71%43 881
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA11.23%21 007
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS36.37%16 883
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS25.38%14 136
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES30.85%13 532
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group