UK's home testing dogged by delays, undermining push to reduce virus transmission

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - When Rachel Holdsworth recently
developed a fever, she went online and looked up the location of
the nearest government coronavirus testing centre. It was an
hour away by foot. So she ordered a home test kit through the
National Health Service.
It didn't arrive for two days. Her sample wasn't delivered
to a laboratory until two days after that. By the time she
received the test result in a text message – it was negative –
five days had passed.
"It could be so much shorter," she says. "The idea of going
somewhere nearby and having the result much more quickly makes a
lot more sense."
To expand badly needed COVID-19 testing, the UK government
has bet heavily on home testing, a strategy other countries
severely affected by the virus haven't tried. To date, the UK
has dispatched 1,327,791 home test kits, the Department of
Health & Social Care told Reuters on July 17.
The health department said mass home testing is "one of the
biggest innovations we have made" and "a game changer" because
it has greatly increased the availability of tests for the new
coronavirus, including for those self-isolating and living in
rural areas. Home tests are now offered to anyone who exhibits
symptoms.
But since it began three months ago, the UK's home-testing
experiment has experienced some significant issues – including
delays that experts say can defeat efforts to reduce disease
transmission, tens of thousands of delivered test kits that were
never returned to laboratories for processing, and kits
containing faulty sampling swabs.
The problems are among the latest to blight the UK's
response to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the exception of
Belgium, Britain currently has the highest per-capita mortality
rate from COVID-19 among major economies. As Reuters has
previously reported, the government's decision to abandon mass
testing and widespread contact tracing in mid-March blinded it
to the spread of the virus.
To read the story, click https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/health-coronavirus-britain-tracing/
In the case of the UK's home-testing programme, as of June 3
– the most recent date the health department has provided
figures for – only 62% of the kits were returned to labs. The
department told Reuters it was consulting with leading
behavioural science experts to help improve return rates.
On July 16, Health Minister Matt Hancock disclosed to
parliament that some sampling swabs from one of the companies
providing home-test kits were "not up to the usual high standard
that we expect" and shouldn't be used. He didn't say how many
home test kits were affected. The Northern Ireland-based
company, Randox Laboratories Ltd, didn't respond to questions
about the faulty swabs sent by Reuters.
Some medical scientists question whether untrained people
are capable of conducting a swab test to detect COVID-19
correctly. "Many of us believe that quite a substantial rate of
false negatives is a consequence of inaccurate swabbing," said
Lawrence Young, a professor of molecular oncology at Warwick
Medical School in Coventry. "It's quite difficult to access the
back of the nose and throat."
Holdsworth, the Londoner who took the test at home, says: "I
may well have gotten it wrong."
In Germany, which has been praised for its widespread early
testing of the coronavirus, the German College of General
Practitioners and Family Physicians recommends that tests be
carried out by healthcare professionals.
Asked how it knows if people administering home tests are
doing it correctly, the UK health department cited unspecified
studies it said show self-swabbing is as effective as tests
conducted by a clinician.
Meanwhile, a growing body of research, including at Oxford
University, suggests that home testing often takes too long for
effective contact tracing – a critical tool to reduce virus
transmission in which people who have come into close contact
with those who test positive are tracked down and told to
self-isolate.
The research shows that contact tracing is most effective
when it's done as soon as possible after a patient develops
symptoms. The benefits greatly begin to decline after 48 hours,
modelling studies show.
According to the health department, of those home tests in
England sent to labs between May 28 and July 15, 45% of the
results were received within 48 hours of the test being taken,
and nearly nine in ten results were reported within three days.
But the department's figures don't include the time it takes
to deliver the tests. That can add another day or two to the
time between showing symptoms and receiving a test result. The
department didn't explain to Reuters why it doesn't include
delivery time in its statistics.
By contrast, the department's most recent statistics on
COVID-19 tests performed at public testing sites show that
almost all of those results are received within 48 hours after
booking an appointment online.
Adam Kucharski, an associate professor at London School of
Hygiene & Tropical Medicine who has studied the effectiveness of
contact tracing on COVID-19 transmission, said that from the
onset of symptoms, "if it takes four or five days to get a
result and then one or two days to contact trace, then in terms
of contact tracing a lot of these contacts would have already
infected others."
Delays in COVID-19 test results aren't unique to the UK.
Although more than 1,400 CVS Health pharmacies in the United
States with drive-through facilities offer tests, results in
some locations currently can take six to 10 days because of
extremely high demand, according to the company.
UNRELIABLE ANTIBODY TESTS
Secrecy surrounds the UK's home-testing programme, including
its costs. The department said it can't comment on contracts
that have been awarded because "they are commercially
sensitive."
In response to questions from Reuters, the health department
also didn't say who first came up with the idea of home testing
and when.
Government officials first began mentioning home tests in
late March when they disclosed that the UK had purchased 3.5
million rapid antibody tests – a blood analysis that would be
performed by a finger prick to see if a person has ever had the
virus – that they hoped could be conducted at home in the near
future.
By then, COVID-19 was sweeping through the country. Prime
Minister Boris Johnson on March 23 put the UK into a lockdown,
instructing people to stay at home to slow a surge in new cases.
Health authorities had carried out nearly 84,000 tests at that
point, with 6,650 positive cases recorded, according to official
data released that day.
But the UK's failure to test widely – it had stopped
community testing on March 12 to focus on hospital cases – meant
the statistics didn't accurately reflect the real scale of the
outbreak. A Reuters analysis using mortality statistics
estimated that in Britain the number of newly infected people
per week peaked at 899,000 in the final week of March.
On April 2, Hancock publicly conceded that the UK hadn't
been testing enough. He announced a new goal of 100,000 tests a
day by the end of the month – roughly ten times more than the
number of daily tests then being conducted.
UK researchers soon found that the antibody tests the
government had purchased weren't reliable. But it didn't give up
on home testing.
Instead of delivering antibody tests, the National Health
Service that month began offering home viral tests – delivered
by Amazon at no charge to the government – that can show if a
person currently has the virus. Initially offered only to
essential workers showing symptoms, by the end of April they
became available to any symptomatic person over 65, and those
who were required to leave home to work and their families.
With great fanfare, Hancock announced on May 1 that the
government had blown past its target of 100,000 tests a day the
day before. But it turned out the 122,000 tests his department
reported for April 30 included more than 27,000 home tests
delivered to private residences that hadn't yet been sent to
labs for processing.
'A BIT FIDDLY'
Rachel Holdsworth's recent experience ordering a home test
shows the programme's complexities.
After developing a fever on Monday, July 6, she said she
followed the government's advice and began self-isolating for
seven days. But she was hoping to attend a friend's birthday
party that Saturday afternoon so she decided to order a home
test.
"It just seemed overly complicated," she said. "When the
email instructions came through, I couldn't focus on them. I had
a fever. I couldn't follow the instructions until I was feeling
better."
The instructions stated that when the test kit arrived, she
needed to book a courier online to send it to a laboratory and,
just before taking the test, to register the kit online.
She also was told to watch a five-minute video featuring a
NHS doctor to learn how to perform the test, which involves
inserting a swab up the nose and down the throat.
"Bear with me – it is a bit fiddly but we'll go through it
together," the doctor says.
Holdsworth said she found that "the most complicated bit"
wasn't taking the test, but assembling the box to send it to the
lab. The courier arrived early Thursday and it was delivered
early Friday. But she didn't get her negative result until
Saturday evening – and missed the birthday party.
"I honestly felt like I shouldn't have bothered," she said.
(Reporting by Steve Stecklow and Tommy Wilkes in London. Edited
by Peter Hirschberg.)