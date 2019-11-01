CWT International : Announcements and Notices - MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF GOLF COURSES IN THE US THROUGH THE DISPOSAL OF A SUBSIDIARY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CWT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 521)

The Board is pleased to announce that, on 1 November 2019 (after trading hours), the Seller (a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) has entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement with the Purchaser, pursuant to which the Seller has conditionally agreed to sell and assign, and the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase and acquire, the Sale Share and the Sale Loan at a total consideration of US$86,500,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$674,700,000). As at the date of the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the Target Company holds the US Properties through indirectly owning the entire equity interests in the US Project Companies.

As one or more of the relevant percentage ratios of the Proposed Disposal for the Company exceed 25% but are less than 75%, the Proposed Disposal constitutes a major transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting, announcement and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. The Company has obtained a written shareholder's approval from HNA Group (International) and Hong Kong HNA (being a closely allied group of Shareholders) on 30 and 29 September 2019 respectively for approving the Proposed Disposal in lieu of holding a general meeting of the Company to approve the Proposed Disposal according to Rule 14.44 of the Listing Rules.

As the completion of the Proposed Disposal is subject to the satisfaction of the conditions precedent stated in the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the Proposed Disposal may or may not proceed to Completion. Accordingly, Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.