CWT International : UPDATE ON DEBT RESTRUCTURE PLAN AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

CWT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 521)

UPDATE ON DEBT RESTRUCTURE PLAN AND

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by CWT International Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 16, 22 and 30 April 2019, 6, 12 and 27 June 2019, 9 and 19 July 2019, 5 August 2019, 9 October 2019, 8 January 2020, 9 April 2020 and 9 July 2020 (the "Previous Announcements"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as defined in the Previous Announcements unless the context requires otherwise.

REPAYMENT DATE UNDER FACILITY AGREEMENT

The Board hereby announces that on 3 August 2020, the Company agreed in writing with the Original Lenders to provide a further period of thirty (30) days from the current maturity date under the Facility Agreement (as amended and supplemented) (the "Maturity Date") to 4 September 2020 (the "Repayment Date") for the repayment of the outstanding principal and interest accrued thereon up to the Maturity Date under the Facility Agreement (as amended and supplemented) (the "Loan Repayment Sum"), on the basis that interest will continue to accrue on the Loan Repayment Sum at the rates of interest stipulated in the Facility Agreement (as amended and supplemented) and payable on the date of actual payment of the Loan Repayment Sum and that the Company may pay the whole or any part of the Loan Repayment Sum at any time prior to the Repayment Date without premium or penalty.

The Original Lenders have agreed that the above arrangements will not constitute or result in any default under the Facility Agreement (as amended and supplemented).