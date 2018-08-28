Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  CWT International Ltd    0521   HK0521001989

CWT INTERNATIONAL LTD (0521)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CWT International : Announcements and Notices - Change of Address of the Registered Office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 12:42pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CWT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 521)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF THE REGISTERED OFFICE

The board of directors (the "Board") of CWT International Limited (the "Company") announces that the address of the registered office of the Company will be changed to the following with effect from Friday, 31 August 2018:

10th Floor, Everbright Centre

108 Gloucester Road, Wanchai

Hong Kong

By order of the Board

CWT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Xu Haohao

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 28 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Guo Ke (Executive Director and Co-Chairman), Mr. Xu Haohao (Executive Director and Co-Chairman), Mr. Ding Lei (Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Zhao Quan (Executive Director), Mr. Leung Shun Sang, Tony (Non-executive Director), Mr. Mung Bun Man, Alan (Non-executive Director), Mr. Leung Kai Cheung (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Liem Chi Kit, Kevin (Independent Non-executive Director) and Mr. Lam Kin Fung, Jeffrey (Independent Non-executive Director).

Disclaimer

HNA Holding Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 10:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CWT INTERNATIONAL LTD
12:42pCWT INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Change of Address of the Registe..
PU
08/16CWT INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Voting Results of the General Me..
PU
07/25CWT INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Notice of General Meeting
PU
07/25CWT INTERNATIONAL : Form of Proxy for the General Meeting to be Held on 16 Augus..
PU
07/25CWT INTERNATIONAL : Announcements and Notices - Profit Warning for the Six Month..
PU
07/05Hifood Group slumps 11 percent, leading slide in shares of HNA's HK-listed un..
RE
04/27CWT INTERNATIONAL : Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting to be Held on 2..
PU
02/09EXCLUSIVE - CHINESE BANKS EYE BID FO : sources
RE
01/08CWT INTERNATIONAL : INT'L unveils new image bringing together edges in China and..
AQ
2017HNA : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Auditor
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Chart CWT INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
CWT International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CWT INTERNATIONAL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,51  HKD
Spread / Average Target 138%
Managers
NameTitle
Ding Lei Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hao Hao Xu Co-Chairman
Ke Guo Co-Chairman
Shun Sang Leung Non-Executive Director
Kai Cheung Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CWT INTERNATIONAL LTD-46.15%311
VERISK ANALYTICS22.85%19 335
SAMSUNG SDS CO LTD--.--%16 028
OTSUKA CORPORATION-56.34%6 532
CONDUENT INC34.03%4 477
DHC SOFTWARE CO., LTD--.--%4 017
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.