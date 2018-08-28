CWT International : Announcements and Notices - Change of Address of the Registered Office

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CWT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 521)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF THE REGISTERED OFFICE

The board of directors (the "Board") of CWT International Limited (the "Company") announces that the address of the registered office of the Company will be changed to the following with effect from Friday, 31 August 2018:

10th Floor, Everbright Centre

108 Gloucester Road, Wanchai

Hong Kong

By order of the Board

CWT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Xu Haohao

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 28 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Guo Ke (Executive Director and Co-Chairman), Mr. Xu Haohao (Executive Director and Co-Chairman), Mr. Ding Lei (Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Zhao Quan (Executive Director), Mr. Leung Shun Sang, Tony (Non-executive Director), Mr. Mung Bun Man, Alan (Non-executive Director), Mr. Leung Kai Cheung (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Liem Chi Kit, Kevin (Independent Non-executive Director) and Mr. Lam Kin Fung, Jeffrey (Independent Non-executive Director).