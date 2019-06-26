CWT International : Announcements and Notices - Change of Co-chairman and List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CWT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Receivers Appointed)

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 521)

CHANGE OF CO-CHAIRMAN

AND

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

CHANGE OF CO-CHAIRMAN

The board of directors (the "Board") of CWT International Limited (the "Company") (Receivers appointed) announces that Mr. Xu Haohao ("Mr. Xu") has ceased to be a Co-Chairman of the Board with effect from 25 June 2019, but remains as an Executive Director of the Company, as well as the chairman of each of the Nomination Committee, Executive Committee and Investment Committee, and a member of Remuneration Committee of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Xu for his invaluable contributions to the Board during his tenure of services as the Co-Chairman of the Company.

The Board also announces that Mr. Ding Lei ("Mr. Ding"), an existing Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Co-Chairman of the Board with effect from 25 June 2019, and his position as the Executive Vice President of the Company has ceased accordingly.

Mr. Ding and Mr. Mung Kin Keung, another Co-Chairman of the Board, will both be Co-Chairmen and they will together provide leadership to the Board.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Ding for the appointment as a Co-Chairman of the Board.