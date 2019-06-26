CWT International : Announcements and Notices - Change of Co-chairman and List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions

Log in
CWT INTERNATIONAL LTD

(0521)
06/26/2019 | 12:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CWT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Receivers Appointed)

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 521)

CHANGE OF CO-CHAIRMAN

AND

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

CHANGE OF CO-CHAIRMAN

The board of directors (the "Board") of CWT International Limited (the "Company") (Receivers appointed) announces that Mr. Xu Haohao ("Mr. Xu") has ceased to be a Co-Chairman of the Board with effect from 25 June 2019, but remains as an Executive Director of the Company, as well as the chairman of each of the Nomination Committee, Executive Committee and Investment Committee, and a member of Remuneration Committee of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Xu for his invaluable contributions to the Board during his tenure of services as the Co-Chairman of the Company.

The Board also announces that Mr. Ding Lei ("Mr. Ding"), an existing Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Co-Chairman of the Board with effect from 25 June 2019, and his position as the Executive Vice President of the Company has ceased accordingly.

Mr. Ding and Mr. Mung Kin Keung, another Co-Chairman of the Board, will both be Co-Chairmen and they will together provide leadership to the Board.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Ding for the appointment as a Co-Chairman of the Board.

DUTIES OF CO-CHAIRMEN OF THE BOARD

The articles of the association of the Company and the Corporate Governance Code issued pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited have stipulated the duties and responsibilities of the chairman of the Board. The Board believes the Co-Chairmen can perform their roles without conflict, and the Company's previous disclosures regarding the roles of the Co-Chairmen continue to apply.

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

With effect from 25 June 2019, the members of the Board and the membership of the five Board committees of the Company are as follows:

Members of the Board

Executive Directors

Mung Kin Keung (Co-Chairman)

Ding Lei (Co-Chairman)

Li Tongshuang (Chief Executive Officer)

Zhao Quan

Xu Haohao

Non-executive Director

Mung Bun Man, Alan

Independent Non-executive Directors

Leung Shun Sang, Tony

Liem Chi Kit, Kevin

Lam Kin Fung, Jeffrey

Membership of the five Board committees

Board

Committee

Executive

Audit

Nomination

Remuneration

Investment

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mung Kin Keung

M

Ding Lei

Li Tongshuang

Zhao Quan

Xu Haohao

C

C

M

C

Mung Bun Man, Alan

Leung Shun Sang, Tony

M

M

M

M

Liem Chi Kit, Kevin

C

M

C

M

Lam Kin Fung, Jeffrey

M

M

M

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committees M Member of the relevant Board committees

By order of the Board

CWT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Receivers appointed)

Mung Kin Keung Executive Director

Hong Kong, 26 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Mung Kin Keung (Executive Director and Co-Chairman), Mr. Ding Lei (Executive Director and Co-Chairman), Mr. Li Tongshuang (Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Zhao Quan (Executive Director), Mr. Xu Haohao (Executive Director), Mr. Mung Bun Man, Alan (Non-executive Director), Mr. Leung Shun Sang, Tony (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Liem Chi Kit, Kevin (Independent Non-executive Director) and Mr. Lam Kin Fung, Jeffrey (Independent Non-executive Director).

HNA Holding Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
