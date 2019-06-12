CWT International : Announcements and Notices - Clarification Announcement and Continued Suspension of Trading

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CWT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Receivers appointed)

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 521)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

AND

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by CWT International Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rules 13.09(2)(a) and 13.19 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

CLARIFICATION OF INFORMATION IN ANNOUNCEMENT AND 2018 ANNUAL REPORT

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 6 June 2019 (the "Announcement") and the 2018 annual report of the Company published on 6 June 2019 (the "Annual Report"). The following statements were included on page 3 of the Announcement and page 80 of the Annual Report respectively:

"Notwithstanding the enforcement actions over the Charged Assets, the Receivers have indicated to the Company that it is not their current intention to proceed to dispose of, liquidate or wind up the Company's subsidiaries that form part of the Charged Assets under receivership."

"Whilst, up to the date of this announcement, the Receivers have not yet taken actions to dispose of, liquidate or wind up the Company's subsidiaries that form part of the Charged Assets under receivership…"

The Company wishes to clarify that the words "dispose of" have been inadvertently included in the above statements and to add that the Receivers currently have the intention to, and are taking steps to (carrying out due diligence and assessing the marketability of such Charged Assets), dispose of the Company's subsidiaries that form part of the Charged Assets under the receivership.