CWT International : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information Announcement and Continued Suspension of Trading

The default under the Facility Agreement has triggered a cross default under a term loan facility granted by a lender to a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The total outstanding amount due under such loan facility, as of the date of this announcement, is approximately HK$766 million. Should the relevant lenders under the Facility Agreement proceed to take enforcement actions over the Group's shareholding in the respective holding companies of CWT Pte. Limited, the operations of the Group will be considerably impacted and the sale of such shareholding will result in the change of control of CWT Pte. Limited, which may in turn cause the covenants in certain loan facilities of CWT Pte. Limited and its subsidiaries to be breached and resulting in cross defaults of those loan facilities.
The Company has been actively negotiating with the relevant lenders to devise and implement other arrangements with respect to the repayment of the amounts due under the Facility Agreement. Notwithstanding the above, the Company would like to confirm that (i) the value of the Group's total assets is more than the above outstanding loans and related amounts in the aggregate. As at 31 December 2018, as stated in the results announcement of the Company dated 27 March 2019, the total assets and net assets of the Group amounted to approximately HK$24,604 million and HK$5,314 million respectively; and (ii) as of the date of this announcement, the underlying operations of the Group have, in material respects, remained unchanged.
The Company confirms that, save as disclosed in this announcement, it is currently not aware of any inside information that needs to be disclosed under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. The Company will issue further announcement(s) to provide updates on the above matters as and when required pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited was halted from 2:32 p.m. on 10 April 2019 and will remain suspended pending the further release of an inside information announcement regarding updates on the above matters.
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Xu Haohao (Executive Director and Co-Chairman), Mr. Mung Kin Keung (Executive Director and Co-Chairman), Mr. Li Tongshuang (Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Zhao Quan (Executive Director), Mr. Ding Lei (Executive Director), Mr. Mung Bun Man, Alan (Non-executive Director), Mr. Leung Shun Sang, Tony (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Liem Chi Kit, Kevin (Independent Non-executive Director) and Mr. Lam Kin Fung, Jeffrey (Independent Non-executive Director).