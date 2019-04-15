CWT International : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information Announcement and Continued Suspension of Trading

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CWT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 521)

INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

AND

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Reference is made to a facility agreement dated 29 September 2018 (the "Facility Agreement") entered into by the Company and certain lenders for the advancement of a loan in the total sum of HK$1,400 million to the Company. The Company has, on the date of this announcement, failed to pay accrued interests and certain fees in the total amount of approximately HK$63 million to the lenders which have become due and payable under the Facility Agreement. Since a default has occurred under the Facility Agreement, the lenders have issued demands to the Company for the payment of the overdue sum and have declared that all of the loan in the principal amount of HK$1,400 million, together with accrued interest and all other amounts accrued or outstanding under the Facility Agreement be immediately due and payable, and that the security under the security documents relating to the Facility Agreement become enforceable. In addition, the lenders have further stated that, if the outstanding amounts are not repaid by 9:00 a.m. on 17 April 2019, they will enforce the security and obtain possession of all charged assets without any further notice to the Company and will appoint a receiver and manager over all of the charged assets. The said security includes 100% shareholding of the Group in the respective holding companies of CWT Pte. Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company which holds the group of entities engaging in the following business segments of the Group: logistic services, commodity marketing, engineering services and financial services), the investment properties located in the United Kingdom (which is classified as non-current assets held-for-sale with a book value of approximately HK$1,200 million as at 31 December 2018) and the United States respectively, and the golf courses located in China (which represent the sports and leisure related facilities of the Group in this segment of business), which together represent the vast majority of the total assets of the Group (as at 31 December 2018, as stated in the results announcement of the Company dated 27 March 2019, the total assets of the Group amounted to approximately HK$24,604 million).