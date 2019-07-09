CWT International : Announcements and Notices - Quarterly Announcement,update on Debt Restructure Plan and Continued Suspension of Trading

RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

Under Rule 6.01A(1) of the Listing Rules, the Stock Exchange may cancel the Company's listing if trading in the Company's shares has remained suspended for 18 continuous months. That 18-month period for the Company's current trading suspension will expire on 9 October 2020. If the Company fails to remedy the issues causing its trading suspension and fully comply with the Listing Rules to the Stock Exchange's satisfaction and resume trading in its shares by 9 October 2020, the Listing Department of the Stock Exchange will recommend the Listing Committee to proceed with the cancellation of the Company's listing. This is subject to the Stock Exchange's right to impose a shorter specific remedial period under Rule 6.10 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.

The Stock Exchange has given certain resumption guidance to the Company, namely: (a) the Company must demonstrate a sufficient level of operations or assets under Rule 13.24 of the Listing Rules to warrant the continued listing of the Company's shares; and (b) the Company must announce all material information for shareholders and investors to appraise its position.

The Company is continuing its negotiations to implement the Debt Restructure Plan, including raising funds for refinancing purposes to repay the outstanding amounts under the Facility Agreement. Upon the materialisation of the Debt Restructure Plan, the Company will make submissions to the Stock Exchange for the resumption of the trading of its shares on the Stock Exchange as soon as possible pursuant to the resumption guidance provided by the Stock Exchange to the Company on 29 April 2019. The Company will make additional announcements if and when there are further material developments in relation to the Debt Restructure Plan.

The Company confirms that it is currently not aware of any inside information that needs to be disclosed under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The Company will issue further announcement(s) to provide updates on the above matters as and when required pursuant to Rule 13.24A of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.