CWT International : Announcements and Notices - Voting Results of the General Meeting Held on 16 August 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CWT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 521)

VOTING RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 16 AUGUST 2018

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution set out in the GM Notice was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the GM held on 16 August 2018.

References are made to the circular of CWT International Limited (the "Company") dated 26 July 2018 (the "Circular") to the Shareholders and the notice of GM (the "GM Notice") dated 26 July 2018 regarding the proposal to approve, ratify, confirm and authorise the Disposals and all the transactions contemplated thereunder. Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise. The Circular and the GM Notice may be viewed at, and downloaded from, the website of the Company at www.cwtinternational.com and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

VOTING RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution set out in the GM Notice contained in the Circular was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the GM held on 16 August 2018.

The Company's share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the GM for the purpose of vote-taking. The voting results in respect of the ordinary resolution as set out in the GM Notice are as follows:

Ordinary Resolution Number of Shares actually voted (percentage of total number of Shares actually voted) Total number of Shares actually voted For Against "THAT: (a) the Disposals (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 26 July 2018 despatched to the shareholders of the Company, a copy of which has been produced to this meeting marked "A" and initialled by the chairman of the GM for the purpose of identification) on the terms and conditions of the Sale and Purchase Agreements (as defined in the Circular), and all the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and

(b) any one director of the Company (the "Director") be and is hereby authorized to do all such acts and things and execute and deliver all such documents (including any supplemental agreement) whether under the common seal of the Company or otherwise as the director in his/her sole and absolute discretion deems necessary, desirable or expedient to implement, give effect to and/or complete the Sale and Purchase Agreements and all the transactions contemplated thereunder, where required, any amendment of the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreements as required by, or for the purposes of obtaining the approval of, relevant authorities or to comply with all applicable laws, rules and regulations." 6,120,109,720 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 6,120,109,720

As at the date of the GM, the number of Shares in issue was 11,399,996,101 which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the ordinary resolution at the GM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and no Shareholders were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the GM. No parties have indicated in the Circular that they intend to vote against or to abstain from voting on any resolution at the GM.

By order of the Board

CWT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Xu Haohao

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 16 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Guo Ke (Executive Director and Co-Chairman), Mr. Xu Haohao (Executive Director and Co-Chairman), Mr. Ding Lei (Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Zhao Quan (Executive Director), Mr. Leung Shun Sang, Tony (Non-executive Director), Mr. Mung Bun Man, Alan (Non-executive Director), Mr. Leung Kai Cheung (Independent Non-executive Director), Mr. Liem Chi Kit, Kevin (Independent Non-executive Director) and Mr. Lam Kin Fung, Jeffrey (Independent Non-executive Director).