CXENSE ASA    CXENSE   NO0010671068

CXENSE ASA

(CXENSE)
10/10 06:42:34 am
15.75 NOK   -1.56%
Cxense : Extension of acceptance period - approval

0
09/10/2019 | 10:37am EST
Extension of acceptance period - approval
10.09.2019 16:13

Oslo Børs, in capacity as take-over supervisory authority, has approved amendment to the following offer set out in offer document dated 12 August 2019 in respect of: Voluntary offer to acquire the shares in Cxense ASA made by Piano Software B.V. The amendment relates to extension of the acceptance period. Acceptance period, as extended: to 17 September 16:30 CEST (subject to extension, but not beyond 22 October 2019)

Disclaimer

Cxense ASA published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 14:36:02 UTC
Latest news on CXENSE ASA
10/16CXENSE : Removal from trading
AQ
10/11CXENSE : Received application for delisting
AQ
10/11CXENSE : Oslo børs - suspended
AQ
10/10CXENSE ASA : - CEO resigns - Alex Franta is appointed interim CEO
AQ
10/10CXENSE ASA : - Announcement of compulsory acquisition of shares
AQ
10/10CXENSE ASA : - Minutes from extraordinary general meeting
AQ
10/10CXENSE ASA : - Announcement of board resolution on cross-border merger between P..
AQ
10/10CXENSE : Compulsory acquisition - approval of guarantee
AQ
10/01CXENSE : Announcement of the result of Piano Software B.V.'s offer for all share..
PU
09/27CXENSE : Offer to acquire Cxense ASA - the Offer made unconditional, settlement ..
PU
Chart CXENSE ASA
Cxense ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers
NameTitle
Alexander Franta Chief Executive Officer
Lars Bjørn Thoresen Chairman
Jørgen Evjen Chief Financial Officer
Pankaj Saharan Chief Technology Officer
David Stanley Rowe Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CXENSE ASA-27.16%38
ORACLE CORPORATION20.73%174 849
SAP AG42.83%164 854
INTUIT31.90%67 586
SERVICENOW, INC.53.32%51 473
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.44.97%20 337
