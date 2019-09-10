Cxense : Extension of acceptance period - approval

10.09.2019 16:13

Oslo Børs, in capacity as take-over supervisory authority, has approved amendment to the following offer set out in offer document dated 12 August 2019 in respect of: Voluntary offer to acquire the shares in Cxense ASA made by Piano Software B.V. The amendment relates to extension of the acceptance period. Acceptance period, as extended: to 17 September 16:30 CEST (subject to extension, but not beyond 22 October 2019)