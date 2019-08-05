Log in
CXENSE ASA

(CXENSE)
Cxense : Shareholder disclosure

Shareholder disclosure
05.08.2019 08:38

With reference to the stock exchange announcement this morning by Cxense ASA (OSE: CXENSE), whereby a company controlled by Piano Software, Inc. (Offeror) announced it will offer to acquire all of the shares of Cxense through a voluntary cash offer of NOK 16.00 per share. Ferd AS has entered into an agreement with the Offeror in which it undertakes, on certain conditions, to accept the offer for all its 2,330,325 shares in Cxense, representing 10.62% of the outstanding shares in Cxense. If all conditions are fulfilled and the offer is completed, Ferd AS' shareholding in Cxense will be reduced to 0 shares (0.0%).

Disclaimer

Cxense ASA published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 06:44:04 UTC
