Cxense : Voluntary offer - offer document approved

12.08.2019 14:15

Oslo Børs, in capacity as take-over supervisory authority, has approved offer set out in offer document dated 12 August 2019 in respect of: Voluntary offer to acquire the shares in Cxense ASA made by Piano Software B.V. Offer price: NOK 16 per share Offer period: 13 August 2019 to 10 September 2019 at 16:30 CET, unless extended Receiving agent: DNB Bank ASA