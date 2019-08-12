Cxense : Voluntary offer - offer document approved

Voluntary offer - offer document approved
12.08.2019 14:15
Oslo Børs, in capacity as take-over supervisory authority, has approved offer set out in offer document dated 12 August 2019 in respect of: Voluntary offer to acquire the shares in Cxense ASA made by Piano Software B.V. Offer price: NOK 16 per share Offer period: 13 August 2019 to 10 September 2019 at 16:30 CET, unless extended Receiving agent: DNB Bank ASA
Disclaimer
Cxense ASA published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 12:45:07 UTC