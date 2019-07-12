DGAP-News: cyan AG / Key word(s): Research Update

cyan AG: Analysis method shortly before grant of patent



12.07.2019 / 09:59

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





cyan AG: Analysis method shortly before grant of patent

European Patent Office confirms patentability of an important analytical method and offers prospect of the patent being granted

Patent to be registered for the most important markets

Munich, July 12, 2019 - The European Patent Office has confirmed the patentability of an important analytical method of cyan with prospects of the patent being granted. cyan plans to register this patent in the most important markets worldwide as part of the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) process.



The patent covers a method for detecting harmful actions on websites or in smartphone apps. With the help of a sandbox - an isolated area within a system - user interactions are carried out fully automatically and communication channels are analysed in real time. Web pages and apps are technically screened in order to identify conspicuous behaviour patterns and to ward off potential attacks in an isolated area - the sandbox.



This analysis method imitates human usage, interacts with the content and automatically monitors the specific input and output points in the context of the smartphone. This method is highly scalable by processing hundreds of contents in parallel. It is one of 23 different analysis methods with which cyan checks potentially dangerous content around the clock and thus constantly improves the quality of the cyber security filter used.

Markus Cserna, CTO of cyan: "Research & Development is one of our areas in which we continuously invest. A portion of the money received from the capital increase successfully closed this week will also flow into this area. The confirmation of patentability and the prospect of the patent being granted for one of our most important analysis methods is a great success in this area. Through innovative analytical methods, we want to clearly differentiate ourselves from the competition and defend and expand our worldwide market position".

About cyan



cyan is a leading European provider of intelligent, white labeled IT security solutions with more than 15 years of experience in the area of IT security. cyan's holding company is based in Munich, Germany. The main business areas of the company are mobile security solutions for the end customers of mobile network operators and fixed line internet service providers (MNO, ISP), mobile virtual network operators (MVNO), the insurance and financial services sector and government institutions. With the acquisition of I-New in July 2018, cyan became a one-stop solution for MVNOs worldwide. Today, the group has more than 40 international MVNOs with around 5.5 million end consumers among its contractual partners. cyan's solutions can easily be integrated into the existing infrastructure of business partners and introduced to the market via a revenue share model. In addition, data protection is assured through full integration into the customer's own network environment. In December 2018 cyan has concluded a global group contract with Orange for its cyber-security solutions.

cyan operates its own research and development center and maintains close links to universities, international research institutes, security, financial and social organizations. This close collaboration ensures the early recognition of trends and technical developments for integration into cyan's products.

Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com



Investor Contact



Florian Rukover, Head of IR

cyan AG

florian.rukover@cyansecurity.com

Press Contact



Frank Ostermair

Better Orange IR & HV AG

Tel. +49 89 88 96 906 14

frank.ostermair@better-orange.de